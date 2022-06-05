Michigan State Police aircraft targeted by laser pointer in Hamtramck

A Michigan State Police aircraft was struck with a laser by a driver in Hamtramck Friday, officials said.

Troopers from the Metro South Post responded and stopped the vehicle, recovering the laser in the process, MSP said.

"The laser is strong enough to blind the pilot and cause temporary or even permanent blindness," MSP said in a tweet.

It became a felony in 2017 in Michigan to intentionally shine a laser at an aircraft or a moving train. Maximum punishment is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. At the time, state police said it would help investigators quickly pursue people who are pointing lasers near airports.