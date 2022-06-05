ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

Michigan State Police aircraft targeted by laser pointer in Hamtramck

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08y0Yz_0g1An4sb00

A Michigan State Police aircraft was struck with a laser by a driver in Hamtramck Friday, officials said.

Troopers from the Metro South Post responded and stopped the vehicle, recovering the laser in the process, MSP said.

"The laser is strong enough to blind the pilot and cause temporary or even permanent blindness," MSP said in a tweet.

It became a felony in 2017 in Michigan to intentionally shine a laser at an aircraft or a moving train. Maximum punishment is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. At the time, state police said it would help investigators quickly pursue people who are pointing lasers near airports.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hamtramck, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Hamtramck, MI
Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Laser Pointer#Aircraft#The Metro South Post#Msp
CBS Detroit

Barry County Sheriff Files Lawsuit Against Michigan Officials Over Election Fraud Investigation

(CBS DETROIT) – A West Michigan sheriff is now suing the state. Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf claims he’s under investigation for investigating unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Newschannel 3 reporter Mike Krafcik says he called and texted the sheriff, but didn’t hear back, and was told he wasn’t in the office today. The Michigan Attorney General’s office would not confirm if it’s investigating the sheriff’s office and it is unclear what prompted the probe. Leaf’s suit claims local and state law enforcement are interfering with his office’s ongoing investigation into unfounded claims voter fraud. More than 250 audits in...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9&10 News

Saginaw Man Dies in Ogemaw County Car Crash

A 63-year-old Saginaw man died Monday after crashing his car on M-33 in Ogemaw County, according to Michigan State Police. MSP West Branch Post troopers say the driver lost control of his pickup while going around a curve on M-33 near Heath Road. His pickup rolled after entering the ditch, and the driver was ejected.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man accused of trying to kidnap child from Kroger

The case against a Dearborn man accused of trying to kidnap a young girl from a Novi grocery store has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. The bindover happened June 7 after Mathias Mangone, 24, waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-1 District Court.
NOVI, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan sheriff who probed 'massive election fraud' now under investigation himself

A Michigan county sheriff investigating what he's described as fraud in the 2020 presidential election is now himself under investigation. The Michigan Attorney General's Office and state police have been probing conservative Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf's examination of the unproven fraud claims, according to The Detroit News. The investigation came to light in a lawsuit by Leaf against Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, MSP and individual troopers.
The Detroit Free Press

Oxford man critically injured in gravel hauler crash

An Oxford Township man is in critical condition after crashing into a gravel hauler Tuesday morning at the intersection of Drahner and Lapeer Roads. According to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the 82-year-old Oxford Township resident collided with a Peterbilt tandem gravel hauler at approximately 8:36 a.m., when the driver attempted to make a left turn on Drahner Road. The driver of the gravel hauler, a 47-year-old Attica man, entered the intersection heading southbound on Lapeer Road. One of the sand-filled trailers in the gravel hauler overturned in the crash.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit police are using AI surveillance checkpoints to target gun possession this summer

The Detroit Police Department is introducing new artificial intelligence technology to identify people with firearms, with a plan to place security checkpoints in various outdoor locations this summer. The city recently purchased 10 weapons detection systems from Evolv, a Boston-based security company that calls itself “the new standard in weapons...
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy