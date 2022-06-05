ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans for Peace Gainesville Chapter honors students at poetry reading and reception

By Aida Mallard, The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
The Veterans for Peace (VFP) Gainesville Chapter honored Alachua County students at the 12th annual Alachua County K-12 Peace Poetry Reading and Reception held May 21. Twenty- six poems were selected by community judges out of 200 poems submitted to be included in the 2022 Peace Poetry book. The winning poets read their poems at the Peace Poetry Reading and Reception and received a local bookstore gift card, a certificate of achievement and copies of the bound 2022 Peace Poetry book.

Four students were awarded $1500 Peace Scholarships. The VFP Scholarship is a separate college scholarship program for Alachua County high school, college or vocational students who apply and demonstrate commitment and leadership activities involving peace and social justice. VFP created these scholarships to give financial support to students who are planning careers in pursuit of a more equitable, peaceful and just world.

The 2022 Peace Poetry Contest winners grouped by grade include:

First through fourth grades:

• Jaylah Hines, 1st grade, Caring and Sharing Learning School

• AuNiyah Singleton, 1st grade, Caring and Sharing

• Alyssa Robinson, 2nd grade, P.K. Yonge

Fifth and sixth grades:

• Cole Carpenter, 5th grade, Kimball Wiles Elementary School.

• Landon Chase, 5th grade, Hidden Oak Elementary School

• Lily Harrell, 5th grade, Hidden Oak

• Noelle Hurley, 5th grade, Hidden Oak

• Sophia Knoerle, 5th grade, Hidden Oak

• August Zhang, 5th grade, Hidden Oak

• Miko Shitama, 5th grade, Jordan Glen School

• Avery Zappini, 6th grade, Jordan Glen School

• Lillian Tomlinson, 6th grade, Oak View Middle School

Seventh and eighth grades:

• Callum Daley, 7th grade, Jordan Glen School

• Asher Case, 7th grade, Jordan Glen School

• Noah Gorme,7th grade, Jordan Glen School

• Rekhi Kinsey, 7th grade, Howard Bishop Middle School

• Autumn Frenchman, 8th grade, Jordan Glen School

• Cyrus Fariborzian, 8th grade, Queen of Peace Catholic Academy

• Carley Loeffler, 8th grade, Queen of Peace

• Quan Tran, 8th grade, Queen of Peace

• Nolan Van Riper, 8th grade, Queen of Peace

Ninth through 12th grades:

• Maya Rose Chacko Allen, 9th grade, Gainesville High School

• DeShawn Davis, 10th grade, Newberry High School

• Isabel Padron, 11th grade, St. Francis Catholic Academy

• Aedan Schneck, 11th grade, St. Francis Catholic Academy

• Jaxson Christie, 12th grade, P.K. Yonge

Veterans for Peace 2022 Scholarship Winners:

• Miryam Elshaer holds a double major in political science and women’s studies at the University of Florida. Her goal is to become a social movement lawyer.

• Isabella Macias is a first-generation college student. She is a second-year astrophysics major at the University of Florida.

• Bryanna Michell is a graduate of Eastside High School in Gainesville. She is a graduate of the Dual Enrollment Program at Santa Fe College.

• Maria Monsserat de la Cruz Mora is a graduate of Newberry High School and a political science major at the University of Florida.

floridagators.com

Jackie Moore Returns to Gainesville as Assistant to the Head Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley has announced the addition of Jackie Moore to the staff as an assistant to the head coach. "We are incredibly blessed to have Jackie join our staff," Finley said. "Her experience, knowledge of the game and passion for connecting people will make an immediate impact on our program. Jackie has an infectious personality and a desire to uplift those around her. Born and raised in Florida, we are excited to welcome Jackie home as a part of Gator Nation!"
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Naval bombing training scheduled for June in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Navy training schedules indicate training will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 6 to 18. During bombing periods, the Navy said wildlife could be temporarily displaced. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices...
MARION COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

UF quarterback faces fine of about $375 in speeding case, based on review of similar tickets across Florida

'The judge has discretion basically to do whatever they feel like.'. Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected in a courtroom Wednesday to learn what punishment a judge might hand down if he were convicted of speeding 105 mph. A review of similar traffic cases across Florida indicates he likely would be fined a few hundred dollars and would not lose his license.
FLORIDA STATE
tittlepress.com

Xavier College Prep tennis Coach Laurie Martin dies from fall

Phoenix Xavier College Prep girls tennis Coach Laurie Martin, who led the Gators to five state Championships between 2012 and 2019, died on Monday from a fall in Show Low, Athletic Director Sister Lynn Winsor said. She was 58. Winsor said that Martin suffered a traumatic brain injury and was...
PHOENIX, AZ
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis picks Pat Ivey as fill-in Jax Sheriff

DeSantis endorsed TK Waters in the election. Speaking Monday before a Special Election was set for the soon-to-be-vacant Sheriff position, Gov. Ron DeSantis made his picks for the present and the future of the office. DeSantis, in eastern Duval County for a budget highlight event, said he will be elevating...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Early departure will cost Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams his state pension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pay and pension have been a key question since Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced he was stepping down after violating the city charter. The money and benefits he received while living in Nassau County for 14 months have dominated comments on social media, with many opining that he doesn’t deserve them, since the office was officially vacant.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Republican council member takes another shot at Confederate monument removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A city council member is attempting to put the city’s money where its mouth is on the issue of removing Confederate monuments. Republican Matt Carlucci is pushing a resolution that would commit the city council and mayor to include half a million dollars to remove the city’s two remaining Confederate statues, but he says the resolution’s passage isn’t guaranteed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
