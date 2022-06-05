ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WWII vet in Mississippi celebrates 100 years

By Cam Bonelli
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mzFx_0g1AmtPG00

POWERS, Miss. — Burly Register had much to celebrate on Memorial Day.

Family and friends gathered in Powers to recognize his military service and the fact that he marked 100 years old.

Register, born May 30, 1922, is a World War II veteran who served during the war’s Battle of the Bulge in 1944. He grew up in Morton in Scott County. At age 20, he joined the Army as the nation was in the throes of the war. After basic training at Fort McClellan in Alabama, he went to Camp McElroy in Wisconsin and then to England.

“We went from England and crossed the English Channel to Le Havre, France, drove from there to Luxembourg, and that’s where we joined combat,” Register recalled. “That was the Battle of the Bulge.”

More: Miss. woman hopes father's legacy will 'continue to inspire others for generations'

Register had missed fighting in the D-Day invasion in June 1944, although he has friends who were deployed to storm the beaches at Normandy, France, the greatest military assault in history. Register did serve through the Battle of the Bulge, also known as Adolf Hitler’s last great offensive against the Allies.

There, Register was a truck driver that hauled communication equipment and telephone wire. He had to cross the Sauer River near Bastogne, a key site in the Battle of the Bulge, every few days for a couple of weeks, but the Germans would blow out the bridges, he said.

He recalled a time near the end of the war when he and one other solder were driving when 12 German soldiers approached their vehicle.

There were only two guns in the truck.

“With the 12 of them, there was no telling what kind of automatic guns they had — we wouldn’t have had a chance,” Register said. “There wasn’t nothing to do but drive up there and stop.”

Then he saw something that stunned him.

“(They) walked out in front of the truck, but they had their hands over their heads — they were surrendering — but I didn’t know what they had under their coats,” Register said. “There was nothing I could do but stop.”

The Germans surrendered.

'France will never forget': Mississippi WWII veteran, 98, honored with medal for heroism

Register married his wife Ruby Williams Register while on furlough on Nov. 1, 1943. Less than two years later, he came home from the war just before it ended and was packed onto the ship, the Queen Mary, with more than 15,000 other soldiers headed home.

After the war, he moved to Laurel and had three children, Patricia Register on June 2, 1946, and twins Alvin and Alton Register on Feb. 8, 1949.

He went to diesel mechanic school to work on planes and eventually started working at Masonite, retiring from there.

The best part of his life, he said, was having a good marriage and a good family. Ruby Register died in 2017 after 73 years of marriage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: WWII vet in Mississippi celebrates 100 years

Comments / 4

Related
Z94

The Tiny Oklahoma Town That Was Bombed By Air During WWII

As it is the 78th anniversary of the WWII D-Day landings in Normandy, France, today is the most appropriate time to share the little-known story of the Oklahoma town bombed during the world's second great war. Like most little sidenotes in history, the topic came up in a really random...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WDAM-TV

AP: Cassidy and Guest in neck-and-neck race for Republican nominee for Miss. District 3

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As ballot tallies came in, the Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District Republican Primary remained too close to call on Tuesday night. At the time of reporting, Michael Cassidy led by only 528 votes with 89% of precincts reporting. Unofficial results at the time were Cassidy with 48% of the vote and incumbent Michael Guest with 47% of the vote. Absentee ballots have yet to be counted.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scott County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
Scott County, MS
Government
Neshoba Democrat

Guest wins Neshoba in tight primary

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest won Neshoba County with about 47.4% of the vote in a tight race in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday that was undecided early Wednesday, according to early returns. Districtwide, Guest was behind with 46.6% percent and 88.94% of the vote counted at...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

US Rep. Steven Palazzo advances to GOP runoff

U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo advances to a runoff in the Republican primary. Palazzo faced six challengers in the Republican primary in south Mississippi's 4th District. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and retired banker Clay Wagner were competing for the second spot on the June 28 ballot. Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

State-sanctioned violence or necessary deterrent? Paddling remains staple of education in this Mississippi school and many more

At the beginning of every school year, April Johnson oversees distribution of the Covington County School District student handbook. Tucked into the first half of the handbook is a section titled “Corporal Punishment.”. The handbook details how the punishment will be meted out: sensibly, “and applied only to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man leads officers on chase reaching 100 mph. Man on probation for manslaughter apprehended in neighboring state.

A Mississippi man led police officers on a chase reaching 100 mph after he stole a county-maintenance truck. The man, who is on probation for a manslaughter conviction, was apprehended and arrested in Louisiana. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released information about the theft and recovery of a stolen county-owned...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Eater

Where to Eat in Coastal Mississippi

Coastal Mississippi delivers a lot more than fun in the sun. Yes, there are sandy beaches stretching the 62 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi Sound. But, not unlike the way the Florida Keys deliver different kinds of experiences, the 12 cities that make up Coastal Mississippi offer everything from small-town charm to arts and culture and fab fine dining. This list touches on 18 noteworthy mom-and-pop cafes and James Beard-nominated haute spots, all most satisfying.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Memorial Day#Guns#The English Channel#Germans
Natchez Democrat

Natchez homesite added to Mississippi Freedom Trail

NATCHEZ —The Dr. John Banks House, which once served as the headquarters for the Natchez NAACP, will be the first site of a Mississippi Freedom Trail marker in Natchez. Approval of the designation by the Mississippi Humanities Council and Visit Mississippi, means the city will now be listed on the state’s Freedom Trail and the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
NATCHEZ, MS
WDAM-TV

Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st. Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WTOK-TV

Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi

(WTOK) - Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Go to the county precinct listed on your voter card to cast your ballot. It could be different from where you vote for municipal elections. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure you have a government issued photo I.D. with you.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

US Rep. Michael Guest headed to GOP runoff

JACKSON, Miss. — U.S. Rep. Michael Guest is headed to a runoff against Michael Cassidy after a tight race in Tuesday's Republican primary. Tap here for election results. Cassidy, a former U.S. Navy pilot who is still active in the Reserves, was ahead of Guest by a few percentage points for the majority of Election Night. Cassidy on Wednesday challenged Guest to a debate before the June 28 runoff election.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Five Mississippi math, science teachers earn national recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five K-6 Mississippi teachers have been named 2022 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST Program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science (including computer science). Two Mississippi teachers will be selected for the 2021-22 PAEMST award cycle. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Two plead guilty in Mississippi to conspiracy in Nigerian fraud scheme

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people charged in a Nigerian fraud scheme pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge David Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans. Court documents state Edafe Onoetiyi, 34, of Nigeria, but living in Dallas,...
NATCHEZ, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy