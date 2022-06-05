ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager, 17, killed in Allendale house fire on Bonnie Way identified

By Citlalli Godinez and Gene Myers, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 6 days ago

ALLENDALE — Tragedy struck a normally quiet neighborhood on Bonnie Way on Saturday as a 17-year-old girl died in a house fire.

The victim was Northern Highlands Regional High School junior Riley Boyle, Principal Joseph Occhino said in a letter to parents and guardians.

"We are deeply saddened by this news," Occhino said in the letter. "The entire school community extends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Boyle family during this very difficult time."

Police received numerous calls about a fire on Bonnie Way and found the single-family home on fire at about 5:15 p.m.

Allendale Ambulance and Valley paramedics were at the scene and took the unidentified 17-year-old victim to The Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, flowers and a candle could be seen next to an American flag at the base of a tree in front of the house, with police tape wrapped around the tree. A window hung down from its frame on the second floor of the house, with the door and other windows boarded up. People visited the memorial Sunday afternoon, with tears in their eyes.

A man who lives next door said he was home at the time of the fire but did not want to relive it, because "it was horrible."

"We are all very said," said the neighbor, who did not give his name.

He added that before responders boarded up the windows, he could see extensive damage to the house. He also credited the Fire Department for a "well-run operation."

One neighbor walked his dog across the street and said, "It's a sad day."

The victim was a Northern Highlands Regional High School student. The regional high school, in Allendale, will have a delayed opening on Monday for staff meetings before students arrive, said Superintendent Scot Beckerman.

Beckerman described it as a tragic situation and said grief counseling will be available for students.

The fire appears to have been accidental, police said in a statement. No additional details were provided.

Neighbors on Sunday placed fliers on telephone poles to help find cats that lived with the family but went missing in the wake of the fire. One neighbor who lives diagonally across the street wanted to help after witnessing the fire on Saturday.

"When I came out of the house, the whole back of their house was smoking," the neighbor said. "The whole street filled up with fire and rescue trucks."

The Allendale Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Bergen County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teenager, 17, killed in Allendale house fire on Bonnie Way identified

