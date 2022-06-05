US Women's Open golf 2022: Minjee Lee sets tournament record in dominant win

SOUTHERN PINES — Minjee Lee has won the 2022 U.S. Women's Open .

Carrying a three-stroke lead into championship Sunday and chasing her second major championship, Lee set a US Women's Open 72-hole record with a 13-under-par 271 total over four days at Pine Needles.

Lee beat the previous US Women's Open record-low score of 272, held by three players including Annika Sorenstam (1996 at Pine Needles), Juli Inkster (1999 at Old Waverly) and In Gee Chun (2015 at Lancaster).

After the trophy presentation, Lee answered a call from her brother, PGA Tour player Min.

Mina Harigae played out the final pairing with a 72 to finish in second place at 9 under.

Here are timestamped final-round updates.

6:54 p.m. | Minjee Lee wins US Women's Open

Minjee Lee got a champagne bath on the 18th green after closing out a 4-stroke win at Pine Needles. Her 271 total is a tournament record. She received

Finishing second was Mina Harigae at 9-under 275, with Hye-Jin Choi third at 7 under.

Ingrid Lindblad, who led after the first round, finished the tournament at 1 under as the low amateur. Her 72-hole total of 283 ties the second-lowest by an amateur in Open history.

In her first tournament since February, Nelly Korda completed the tournament at 2 under to log a top-10 finish.

Closing in on her second major championship, Minjee Lee rolled in a 9-footer for birdie on the par-4 12th to push her lead to six strokes with six holes to play.

Lexi Thompson rolled in a birdie putt on the 18th hole to complete her week at the Open. Thompson finished the tournament at 3 over.

As the final pairings wrap up their final round, Jeongeun Lee6 is in the clubhouse with Sunday's only under-par round. Her 2-under 69 has been the best score of the day.

Minjee Lee completed her first nine holes at even par to make the turn at 13 under. She has a four-shot lead over Mina Harigae.

Minjee Lee, the 54-hole leader, started the final round with back-to-back birdies to move to 15 under. She has a five-stroke lead over Mina Harigae with 16 holes to play.

Minjee Lee showed no signs of nerves on the opening hole of the final round. After piping a drive down the middle of the fairway, Lee fired her approach shot into the green and two-putted for birdie. She's at 14 under.

After firing a third-round 66, Lydia Ko started the final round with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole to move to 7 under.

Minjee Lee, the 54-hole leader at 13 under par, and Mina Harigae (10 under) teed off at 2:35 in the final pairing. Lee is looking to win her second major championship.

Major champion Jennifer Kupcho finished the tournament at 7 over par. Kupcho is currently tied for 49th. The former Wake Forest star carded rounds of 72, 71, 77 and 71.

Jessica Korda made the turn at 3 over and sits at 6 over for the tournament. Her sister, Nelly, tees off at 1:28. Nelly is 4 under and nine strokes back of 54-hole leader Minjee Lee.

12:13 p.m. | Allison Emrey finishes up

Allison Emrey, the only North Carolinian in the field, carded a 3-over-par 74 in the final round of her U.S. Women's Open debut to finish at 12 over for the tournament.

