Iowa father, son, get jail time for January 6, 2021 insurrection

(Washington, DC) — A December 12th trial date has been set for a mother and son from Iowa for their actions at the U-S Capitol during the January 6th riot. The trial date for Deborah and Salvador Sandoval was scheduled during a Monday hearing in the District of Columbia federal court. Judge Thomas Frank Hogan ruled the two will be tried together. He denied a defense motion to try them separately. Defense attorneys want the trial moved to the Southern District of Iowa. They argue the Sandovals can’t get a fair trial in Wash9ington, D-C. Hogan didn’t rule on that motion but said he would likely deny the change of venue request.

2 DAYS AGO