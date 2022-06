The Chick-fil-A on Cache Road in Lawton, OK. just bought a new food truck and will be visiting small towns and communities in the Sooner State this Summer. That's right, if you live in an area that doesn't have a Chick-fil-A nearby it'll be coming to you, how convenient! So be on the lookout for the Chick-fil-A food truck.

