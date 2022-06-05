ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ethanol gets boost from Biden Administration

By Rick Keller
ktwb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IA (AP) — Ethanol is gaining greater prominence, and that’s good news for Iowa. The Biden...

ktwb.com

ktwb.com

Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley wins primary race for re-election bid

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley won his Republican primary Tuesday against State Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, in Iowa’s June 7 election. The Associated Press called Grassley’s race at 8:27 p.m. He earned 73.5% of votes counted. Grassley, 88, has served as a...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Democrat Deidre DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa — After running unopposed in Iowa's primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

RNC says South Dakotans ‘reaffirmed their support for strong leadership’ in Noem, Thune, and Johnson

WASHINGTON (KELO.com) — The Republican National Committee issued a statement about Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson winning their South Dakota primaries Tuesday:. WASHINGTON – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement on the South Dakota primary elections:...
WASHINGTON, DC
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

Incumbent state legislator gets moved to S.D. District 16, loses in primary

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
CANTON, SD
Radio Iowa

Trump endorses Reynolds, Hinson, Feenstra; restates Grassley endorsement

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three Iowa Republicans who are unopposed in Tuesday’s primary election. Trump endorsed Governor Kim Reynolds, Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion this weekend. On Sunday, Trump re-stated his endorsement of Senator Chuck Grassley, who has a primary opponent. Trump publicly endorsed Grassley at a rally in Des Moines in October.
IOWA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
ourquadcities.com

Iowa tax cuts likely to bring hard budget choices in future

New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge. Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year. The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.
littlevillagemag.com

Letter to the editor: Charles Grassley, ‘champion’ of the gun lobby

Sadly for Iowans, the gun lobby, in April, named Senator Grassley “Legislator of the Year,” calling Grassley a “champion of the firearm and ammunition industry on Capitol Hill.”. Minutes after President Biden addressed our nation about the gun violence that is devastating American families, a shooter opened...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Supreme Court Rules In Peterbilt Franchise Dispute

A franchise dispute in Northern Iowa was taken to the Iowa Supreme Court after the Polk County District Court ruled in favor of the Department of Transportation. Peterbilt was approved by the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. The owners of Sioux City Truck Sales sued claiming Clear Lake is within its 71-county “community” that is protected by the state’s franchise law.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
jioforme.com

A crop that grows well in southern Iowa

Planting was completed on Memorial Day weekend for farmers in southwestern Iowa. Duane Aistrope says he is happy with the emergence of corn. “The ones we planted early look really good. They are starting to absorb nitrogen and the greens are a little better.”. He told the brownfield that...
IOWA STATE

