Philadelphia, PA

Television: Trio of retirements shake up the media landscape

By Neal Zoren
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetirement or departure from long-time broadcast berths explain why three of Philadelphia broadcasting’s best known and most popular figures will be missing from local air. Sports commentators Mike Missanelli from The Fanatic (97.5 FM) and , mostly heard on WIP (94.1 FM) have signed off from their regular programs, Missanelli leaving...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 3

Paul Posadowski
3d ago

Hey nobody mentioned Dann Currera reporter from Channel 6 ABC news who retired last week!!! He was great reporter who was all over the place in Philly and other locations!!You will be missed Dann!!

Reply
3
