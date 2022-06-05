ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana’s Annual Free Fishing Weekend to be Held June 11-12

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license....

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

LDWF clarifies new license requirement for roadside crabbing

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has experienced a high volume of questions regarding the new license requirement for roadside crabbing. In response, LDWF is offering more explanation regarding the changes. Prior to going into effect on June 1, individuals did not have license requirements to crab from...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

While displaced in Texas, LaPlace teen graduates at the top of her class

LAPLACE — Jazmine Jessie is a shining example of what it means to be resilient. In the nine months since Hurricane Ida ravaged her family’s home in LaPlace, Jazmine has acclimated to an unfamiliar high school in Texas, led the basketball team to a state championship, and graduated at the top of her class, a full year early, with an astounding 4.7 GPA.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Literacy, Students Big Winners of Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE – The Center for Literacy and Learning today declared that literacy was of the big winners of the recently concluded 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session. Seven key bills supported by The Center for Literacy and Learning and other literacy advocates were passed by legislators that will begin to put in place policies and evidence-based models that will help improve Louisiana’s literacy rates and better assist students who are struggling to read at grade level.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Statement from Speaker Schexnayder on 2022 Regular Session

BATON ROUGE, LA — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released the following statement upon adjournment of the 2022 Regular Session…. “While this session came with significant challenges, we finished successfully by balancing the budget and ensuring no one-time money was spent on reoccurring expenses while funding education, healthcare, and critical infrastructure projects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
L'Observateur

Former St. John Parish educator leads STEAM Power Education

BATON ROUGE — Each year the Louisiana Department of Education hosts Teacher Leader Summit, a gathering of Louisiana teachers from across the state. Each district sends their best and brightest educators to learn proven instructional strategies, to hear what’s on the horizon of Louisiana’s educational landscape, and to be inspired by their peers and partners in education. The event, like many things in our lives, has had to shift to virtual in the past years, but from May 31 to June 2, 2022 the LDOE Teacher Leader Summit returned even better than before. For three days, hundreds of sessions are led by the Department of Education and by actual teachers, teacher leaders and leaders in the education industry. One part of the summit allows industry to connect with practice. Through the Education Expo educators can interact with educational support partners, and this year there was a new addition.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus agrees with recent court ruling adding a minority-majority seat for the state

Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) agrees with and acknowledges the recent court ruling of redrawing the district maps to add a minority-majority seat for the state of Louisiana. Adding a minority-majority seat will allow for fair and equal representation that will reflect the growing diversity of the state of Louisiana and the various districts.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Schexnayder releases statement regarding extraordinary session; Ronald Green investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released the following statement regarding the June 16 House Special Committee Meeting. Based on Governor Edwards’ call for the Louisiana legislature to return for an extraordinary session on June 15, 2022, we are postponing the scheduled June 16, 2022 hearing of the House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene. The hearing will be rescheduled after the extraordinary session and Governor Edwards and his executive staff will again be invited to attend.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 5/30 to 6/3

During the week of May 30 – June 3, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Landon Netterville, 12395 Thomassie Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 26, pled guilty to...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Fishing License#Recreational Fishing#Ldwf#Facebook#Amberjacks#Cobia#Wahoo#Dolphin Fish#Rolp
L'Observateur

Louisiana to Receive $176.7 Million through American Rescue Plan to Increase Access to Affordable, High-Speed Internet

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the first group of plans approved under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF), which includes Louisiana’s. The CPF provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency. A key priority of the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. In addition to the $10 billion provided by the CPF, many governments are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) toward meeting the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of connecting every American household to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. Through these two programs, the American Rescue Plan is supplying among the first large waves of federal broadband funding under the Biden-Harris Administration and laying the groundwork for future funding provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Baton Rouge man arrested for defrauding insurance customers

Baton Rouge – In January 2022, Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (DOI). The complaint alleged that 47-year-old Trampus Wagoner of Baton Rouge had been engaged in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Road Closure: United Way of St. Charles Bridge Run this Saturday, June 11

Road closures and traffic information for the 2022 United Way of St. Charles Bridge Run on . These closures will affect the Eastbank and Westbank of St. Charles Parish. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office will provide deputies to assist with security and traffic enforcement for the 2022 United Way of St. Charles Bridge Run to be held on Saturday, June 11th 2022. The following closures are scheduled to begin at approximately 7:45 am and are expected to be completed at approximately 9:45 am.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
L'Observateur

Protecting Domestic Violence Victims: AG’s Office Launches Education Campaign

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana ranks fifth in domestic homicides, and the Attorney General’s Office wants Louisiana citizens to know there are laws to protect survivors from their abusers – including the Firearm Divestiture Program, which became law in 2018 and is designed to protect domestic violence victims, law enforcement, and the community.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

TPSO arrests man for fraud; victim traveled from LaPlace

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 41 year old Guy Colona, a white male resident of Independence, for theft by fraud and narcotics related charges. On May 28, 2022, detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on Brickyard Road in Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
L'Observateur

House Dems On Sine Die: “Democrats Are Doing The Work And Pulling Our State Forward.”

See below for a statement from House Democratic Caucus Chairman Sam Jenkins on the end of the 2022 legislative session:. “House Democrats delivered for families in the 2022 legislative session and helped move Louisiana forward. Democrats authored legislation to lower the cost of insulin, help hurricane victims deal with their insurance companies and landlords, reform our criminal justice system, and help rural communities and small businesses. We also used our influence on the budget-making process to provide teachers and support staff with a pay raise, invest in higher education at historic levels, and deliver more than $300 million in programs and projects to improve the quality of life in our districts. And while our legislation was focused on kitchen-table issues, we also fought back against attempts by others to push Louisiana into the embarrassing culture wars, and we stood up for the most vulnerable among us. There is more we need to do to improve education, raise wages, and protect our civil rights—but this session proved that Democrats are doing the work and pulling our state forward.”
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Clerk of Court charged after failing to submit audits DeFrancesch is working to correct situation, Legislative Auditor’s Office says

LAPLACE — On May 25, District Attorney Bridget A. Dinvaut filed a bill of information charging St. John the Baptist Parish Clerk of Court Eliana DeFrancesch with six counts of malfeasance in office for failing to submit years of lawfully required financial audits. Three of the counts allege that...
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy