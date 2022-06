Nineteen children and two teachers have died in a shooting after a gunman opened fire at a primary school in Texas.The attack unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small Hill Country town with a population of just more than 16,000, late on Tuesday morning.The 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, reportedly bought two rifles legally just days after his birthday last week, it has emerged.Investigators said the suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines.The weapon’s popularity has been growing since 2004, when a ban on federal assault weapons in the US expired.One of out...

