Baltimore, MD

Man shot after police disperse large fight

By Nia Fitzhugh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot after a large fight Saturday. According to police, just before 10:45 p.m., officers were dispersing...

CBS Baltimore

Seven People Shot, Two Killed, Within 45 Minutes In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday night in two different parts of Northeast Baltimore within a 45-minute span. #BREAKING UPDATE: Baltimore Police confirm two men died: an 18-year old & a 22-year old. Two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries: an 18-year old and a 23-year old @wjz pic.twitter.com/CdqQDFaG0D — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) June 8, 2022 Four people were shot—two 18-year-old men, a 22-year-old man, and 23-year-old man—in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue at 6:29 p.m., police said. An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were taken to a local hospital with...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man’s Body Found At East Baltimore Landfill, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in East Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday. The body of an unidentified man was found shortly before 6 a.m. in the landfill on Quad Avenue off North Point Road, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. It was not immediately clear whether there were any signs of trauma to the man’s body or other factors that would point to foul play. Anyone with information about this death is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot & Killed In Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge Neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, authorities said. Officers were on patrol about 6:45 a.m. when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, officers found an unidentified man who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the third homicide investigation in the southwestern neighborhood within a week. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man killed, another wounded in East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and another was wounded Monday in the East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section, city police said. Police said around 8:30 p.m. a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old were shot in the 800 block of McAleer Court. The 32-year-old man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Police Make Second Arrest In Death Of Man Found Behind Funeral Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have made a second arrest in the murder of a man found dead behind an Anne Arundel County funeral home. Devin Garrett Twigg, 18, of Nottingham, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman, Anne Arundel County Police said Wednesday. Police in March announced the arrest of Jaden Crowner, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, who is charged with first-degree murder and firearm offenses. The charges stem from the death of Devin Scott Freeman, a 19-year-old man whose body was found in February behind a funeral home on Ritchie Highway. It is unclear what led authorities to identify Crowner or Twigg as suspects in Freeman’s killing. Crowner faces a separate set of murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Annapolis. Both Crowner and Twigg remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 38-year-old woman

Police have arrested a man in connection to a Northeast shooting that claimed the life of a woman who had previously worked as a violence interrupter in the District. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 11:15 a.m. April 17, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car in the area. She was unconscious and not breathing. DC Fire and EMS but Wiggins died from her injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Wheelchair-Bound Man Missing In Baltimore

Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly Baltimore man who went missing in his wheelchair, officials say. Jospeh Rascoe, 74, was last seen in his chair on the 400 block of East North Avenue, according to Baltimore Police. Mr. Rascoe was last known to be wearing a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Arrest In Deadly Northwest Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday. Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot. The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said. Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute. A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him. Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE, MD

