Dublin, OH

Final round tee times for leaders of Memorial Tournament

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2022 Memorial Tournament has reached its last day as the final round has begun at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

American Billy Horschel is fresh off an astounding third round where he shot seven-under par and got a five shot lead entering round four.

Horschel will begin his attempt to win his seventh PGA Tour event at 1:25pm when he tees-off with Aaron Wise.

With Horschel’s total score at -13 entering the final round, he would need to shoot a second consecutive seven-under to equal the Memorial record of -20 for the tournament, shot by Tom Lehman in 1994 .

Another record the 35-year-old from Florida could break is the largest margin of victory in tournament history. Tiger Woods won the 2001 Memorial by seven strokes.

Memorial 4th round tee times for lead groups

  • 12:30pm: Denny McCarthy (-6), Sahith Theegala (-5)
  • 12:45pm: Luke List (-6), Davis Riley (-6)
  • 12:55pm: Patrick Cantlay (-6), Joaquin Niemann (-6)
  • 1:05pm: Francesco Molinari (-7), Jhonattan Vegas (-7)
  • 1:15pm: Cameron Smith (-8), Daniel Berger (-7)
  • 1:25pm: Billy Horschel (-13), Aaron Wise (-8)

Memorial Tournament standings as of 11:00pm

  • 1: Billy Horschel (-13)
  • T2: Cameron Smith (-8)
  • T2: Aaron Wise (-8)
  • T4: Jhonattan Vegas (-7)
  • T4: Daniel Berger (-7)
  • T4: Francesco Molinari (-7)

Columbus Zoo earns new accreditation after losing in year prior

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a new accreditation Wednesday after losing its previous one last year. The Zoological Association of America brought a team of zoological experts in March to conduct a four-day inspection at the Columbus Zoo. The zoo underwent a voting and approval process with the ZAA’s board […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sunny afternoon ahead of chance for severe storms

Today: Increasing clouds, rain & storms later, high 81. Sunshine will stick around through the morning and early afternoon ahead for strong to severe thunderstorms. Today, we’re watching two systems moving toward Central Ohio. A warm front is continuing to lift from the lifting from the south which is bringing in more warm air moisture and is already triggering thunderstorms stretching from Tennessee into Oklahoma. Another system is quickly moving in from the west. This disturbance is linked to thunderstorms capable of heavy rain, lightning and strong, damaging wind gusts.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Branch Insurance hits unicorn status with $147M private equity round

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Branch Insurance joined the ranks of Columbus unicorns Wednesday, valued at $1.05 billion in a $147 million private equity round. Weatherford Capital led the Series C for the three-year-old digital home and auto insurer. Several other firms including repeat investors also participated. “For too long, the insurance industry has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Inspired by loss, community comes together for Pelotonia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia is less than two months away, and for the past 14 years, the event has been raising critical funds to fight cancer – a disease that impacts all of us, including our very own meteorologist Bob Nunally, who was diagnosed himself back in January. With that, I will be “Biking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Zoo giraffes participate in blood drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Blood donations are a critical life-saving tool for humans every day, and believe it or not, the same is true for animals — like the giraffes at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium — who on Wednesday offered up a life-saving boost. “This plasma is incredibly important,” emphasizes Priya Bapodra, a Senior […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Clintonville, Easton area, Westerville among planned Dunkin’ sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Central Ohioans are about to have a lot more options for Munchkins and Snackin’ Bacon. Dunkin’ has had an up-and-down history in central Ohio over the years, but the current crop of franchisees seem to be catching on. The local footprint for the Massachusetts-based coffee, doughnuts, and breakfast brand […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
One injured in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was treated for injuries at the scene of a fire in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Department of Fire, the fire broke out at a print shop in an industrial area on the 4500 block of Groves Road just east of Hamilton Road at approximately 7:54 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
