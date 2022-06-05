Final round tee times for leaders of Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2022 Memorial Tournament has reached its last day as the final round has begun at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

American Billy Horschel is fresh off an astounding third round where he shot seven-under par and got a five shot lead entering round four.

Horschel will begin his attempt to win his seventh PGA Tour event at 1:25pm when he tees-off with Aaron Wise.

With Horschel’s total score at -13 entering the final round, he would need to shoot a second consecutive seven-under to equal the Memorial record of -20 for the tournament, shot by Tom Lehman in 1994 .

Another record the 35-year-old from Florida could break is the largest margin of victory in tournament history. Tiger Woods won the 2001 Memorial by seven strokes.

Memorial 4th round tee times for lead groups

12:30pm: Denny McCarthy (-6), Sahith Theegala (-5)

Denny McCarthy (-6), Sahith Theegala (-5) 12:45pm: Luke List (-6), Davis Riley (-6)

Luke List (-6), Davis Riley (-6) 12:55pm: Patrick Cantlay (-6), Joaquin Niemann (-6)

Patrick Cantlay (-6), Joaquin Niemann (-6) 1:05pm: Francesco Molinari (-7), Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

Francesco Molinari (-7), Jhonattan Vegas (-7) 1:15pm: Cameron Smith (-8), Daniel Berger (-7)

Cameron Smith (-8), Daniel Berger (-7) 1:25pm: Billy Horschel (-13), Aaron Wise (-8)

Memorial Tournament standings as of 11:00pm

1: Billy Horschel (-13)

T2: Cameron Smith (-8)

T2: Aaron Wise (-8)

T4: Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T4: Daniel Berger (-7)

T4: Francesco Molinari (-7)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.