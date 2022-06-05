ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Television: Trio of retirements shake up the media landscape

By Neal Zoren
Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetirement or departure from long-time broadcast berths explain why three of Philadelphia broadcasting’s best known and most popular figures will be missing from local air. Sports commentators Mike Missanelli from The Fanatic (97.5 FM) and, mostly heard on WIP (94.1 FM) have signed off from their regular programs, Missanelli leaving last...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 13

Reigning Jeopardy! champion Ryan Long secured his 16th straight victory on Friday, June 3, putting him amongst some of the game show’s most elite players. The Uber rideshare driver from Philadelphia has amassed $299,400 in total winnings and shows no signs of slowing down. There are only eight other players in the show’s history who have won more consecutive games than Long, including recent super streakers Mattea Roach (23 games), Amy Schneider (40 games), and Matt Amodio (38 games). However, he is still over $100k away from cracking the Top 10 in total earnings.
This Sunday marks the return of the Tony Awards to their usual June perch, where they'll honor the best of a challenging season full of COVID precautions and canceled performances but also some really exhilarating live theater. The Tonys are Broadway's best vessel to advertise itself to the huge swaths of the American public who appreciate the talent that goes into live theater but can't make it to New York to see the productions. After getting turned on to these new shows via the televised awards, producers hope they'll buy a ticket to a touring production. Still, that can often make for categories where home viewers don't have much of a rooting interest in the outcome.
The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
Tony Bennett still enjoys the simple pleasures in life. The legendary singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, enjoyed a rare public outing Thursday as he soaked up the sun in Central Park in New York City. Bennett, 95, was accompanied by an aide and his wife, Susan Benedetto, who is his primary caretaker. It was the first time he has been photographed in a wheelchair. The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” crooner has not been seen often in public since retiring from his eight-decade music career last year. Bennett performed his final shows in August 2021 at Radio City...
It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
We all know that the capricious television landscape is littered with forgotten series and woebegotten endeavors—shows that were one and done yet left behind indelible marks on culture. Like comets that streaked across our screens, they burned bright and then disappeared nary a trace.
Dancing With the Stars does not have a spot on ABC's fall 2022 schedule, but it might not be completely missing from the network's plans. ABC Entertainment & Hulu Originals President Craig Erwich said it is possible that at least one episode of the show could air on the alphabet network towards the end of the season. DWTS Season 31 will stream live on Disney+, making fall 2022 the first time since 2005 that DWTS is completely missing from ABC's schedule.
Season 38 of “Jeopardy!” has introduced us to a slew of super-champs, beginning with Matt Amodio and most recently bringing us Philadelphia rideshare driver, Ryan Long. Long became the long-running game show’s newest super champ following the defeat of 23-year-old law student Mattea Roach. Altogether, Long has won 16 consecutive games and amassed earnings totaling more than $300,000 before taxes. Sadly though, the “Jeopardy!” contestant’s weeks-long streak came to an end and now fans have been left stunned.
“Jeopardy!” remains one of TV‘s most popular primetime game shows decades after taking to the small screen. And while part of that is due to longtime host Alex Trebek’s close ties to the show, this season, in particular, has its own magnetic appeal as we’ve seen super-champ after super-champ take to the stage. Now, as we near the back half of the season, fans have made a wild discovery about this year’s contestants and we’re here to explore exactly what that is with you.
There are winners and then there are legends on Jeopardy! and Ryan Long has cemented his place among them with 15 straight wins. Long, who comes from Philadelphia, has been setting the game show world on fire with his victory streak. Imagine finding yourself as a rideshare driver, then you get the call to come to California. This is what Long did in order to be on the show. He had to go there as the show is taped there. Yes, he did have to ask for help with buying his ticket. But Long has punched his own ticket to success and fortune.
Click here to read the full article. On a long night of superlative-filled salutes to TV legends, Amy Poehler got the last laugh at the 18th annual Brandon Tartikoff Awards. Poehler was No. 7 out of the seven honorees who were feted Thursday night at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, with the annual TV achievement kudos handed out by the National Assn. of Television Program Executives. The Tartikoff Awards are typically held during the NATPE conference in January, but that annual tradition was tabled this year by the COVID upsurge. Poehler, the multi-hyphenate “Parks and Recreation” star who has become...
Click here to read the full article. Alec John Such, a founding member of rock band Bon Jovi, has died at age 70. His death was announced by Jon Bon Jovi on social media, but no cause was given. “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” Bon Jovi posted. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. … To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres]...
