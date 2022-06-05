Man Attempts Illegal Purchase of Firearm at Gun Show

HATFIELD TWP, PA — The Hatfield Township Police say they are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred on May 26, 2022, at approximately 6:03 PM. The pictured vehicle, a black mid-2000s Mazda 3, with a distinct light-colored hood and tinted windows is believed to be involved in the theft. The pictured suspect, who was operating the Mazda, walked up to the loading dock located on Bethlehem Pike and appeared to be checking for employees at the location. He was observed lying underneath the victim’s vehicle and placed something in the back of his Mazda before leaving the parking lot.

HATFIELD, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO