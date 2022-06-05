ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Attempts Illegal Purchase of Firearm at Gun Show

By MyChesCo
 3 days ago
MORGANTOWN, PA — A 49-year-old man was arrested on May 20, 2022, and charged with the unlawful sale or transfer of a firearm, announced the Caernarvon Township Police Department. Authorities state that Richard Shippen was attending the Eagle...

TheOriginal
3d ago

I thought the "gun show loophole" meant that anyone can just buy a gun at a gun show, no problem. Are the Democrats lying to us... again!? 🤔

Henry Stine
3d ago

1968 was the first assault on 2nd amendment rights... hidden inside the civil rights act that Johnson signed into law was a clause that made it illegal for a felon to possess or buy a gun. so how is that working out for everyone, knowing that a felon can not own a gun😂😂😂😂

