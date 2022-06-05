ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

This Michigan lakefront oasis features a beautiful view and plenty of room for relaxation

By J. Scott Park
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
JACKSON, MI -- Whether you seek a day of relaxation or active fun on the water, this home has you covered. The home at 5825 Browns Lake Road near Jackson is on the market for $1.249,900. Featuring four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, the...

thelascopress.com

Historic Frank’s Tavern Returns to Fenton

Frank’s Hoppy Bistro, Fenton, MI — June 7, 2022. Longtime Fenton residents will no doubt remember Frank’s Tavern. The historic venue sat on the shores of Lake Ponemah for 80 years serving the finest fried fish and seafood treats in the area. The original owner, Frank Vosburgh, opened the small eatery in the early 1930s and it drew people from a wide radius. Never taking reservations, waiting in line was common as diners loved the atmosphere and the food.
FENTON, MI
macaronikid.com

Summer Road Trip Ideas Within a Few Hours of Grand Rapids

As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Homes in new sold-out Ann Arbor subdivision going for over $570K on average

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Belle Isle’s old zoo area to be revamped, DNR seeks public input

DETROIT – The old zoo area at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park is due for a revamp and officials are asking for public input on what it should look like. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has made a survey available to anyone who wants to share their opinion on how this area of the island park should be redeveloped. Find the survey here. It will be available through July 4.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Shepherd seeks homes for maple trees in village

Residents in Shepherd are being offered free maple trees with one hitch: when the time comes, they’ll be tapped to make maple syrup. Home of the popular Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival, village groups joined forces to plant 400 seedlings several years ago with the idea to transplant them later.
SHEPHERD, MI
recordpatriot.com

Every Michigan restaurant to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'

"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan Restaurant Has One Of The Best French Fries In America

When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Bars, restaurants losing interest in Jackson’s social district after several delays

JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s anticipated social district did not launch as expected on the Memorial Day weekend, and downtown restaurants are starting to lose interest. The district was expected to launch Friday, May 27, the same day as the first downtown Cruise-In for 2022. But, it didn’t happen, as officials were tied up with other projects, Cory Mays, Jackson Downtown Development Authority executive director, said.
JACKSON, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Vintage Photos of Frankenmuth, Michigan: 1900-1940s

There's a lot more to the Saginaw County town of Frankenmuth than just chicken dinners, Bronner's, and beer, you know. According to Michigan Place Names, the town was founded in 1845 by a group of Lutherans from Bavaria, Germany. John Hubinger built a sawmill in 1847 and the town's first store in 1849. The post office popped up in 1851 and the town was on its way.
