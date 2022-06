LOCUST GROVE — Local drivers refused to be outshined by the visiting late models at Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday as many of the weekly feature races proved to be some of the most competitive of the season to date. There were no new winners once the dust settled as all four weekly classes ended up with repeat winners, but the action on the track produced a lot of side-by-side races and hotly contested finishes, particularly in the hobby-stock feature which was ultimately won by Batesville driver David Hagler.

