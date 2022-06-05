Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Clay County in west central Missouri Southeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Northwestern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Platte City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Liberty, Gladstone, Lansing, Parkville, Platte City, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Westwood, Claycomo, Kansas City Kansas, Pleasant Valley, Lake Waukomis, Glenaire, Ferrelview, Avondale, Platte Woods and Oakview. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 6. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 418 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 233 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 17. Interstate 635 between mile markers 4 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 19 and 39, and between mile markers 48 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO