BOSTON (CBS SF) -- Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jason Tatum added 26 to lead the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 NBA Finals Game 3 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors.Marcus Smart added 24 points as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 scheduled for Friday night in Boston."Game 2, they brought the heat to us," Smart said. "For us, that left a bad taste in our mouth because what we hang our hat on is effort on the defensive end and being a physical team. It definitely woke us up a...

BOSTON, MA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO