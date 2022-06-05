1 dead, 1 injured in two weekend shootings in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating two separate shootings over the weekend, one of them fatal.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in South San Jose, where a male victim was found with a life-threatening injury and later died, San Jose police said on social media. The death is the city's 13th homicide this year.

Another shooting was reported early Sunday, in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. A male victim was found about 3:35 a.m. with a life-threatening injury, police said.

No other details were released about the shootings.