The Los Angeles Lakers formally introduced Darvin Ham as their new head coach on Monday. Ham wasted no time addressing the status of All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. During his introductory press conference, Ham made it clear that he feels Westbrook is one of the best NBA players ever. He believes that the 33-year-old point guard has a lot left in the tank and admonished those who are writing him off.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO