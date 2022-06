The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship heads this weekend to The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Wash., for Round 4 of the 2022 season. This is only the second time that Trans Am will take the green flag at The Ridge, which held its inaugural event for the series last year. However, Trans Am has a long history of racing in the Pacific Northwest and the state of Washington, dating back to 1967 at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. That race was won by Mark Donohue, who won a purse of $1,600 for taking home the victory for the Over 2.0-Liter class.

SHELTON, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO