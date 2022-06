A three-hour standoff with a SWAT team ended with an arrest Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. Cornell Johnson, 33, was arrested in connection with a March 17 shooting at the intersection of Urquhart and Tupelo streets, which police said involved two victims. Johnson was booked Wednesday afternoon on two counts of attempted murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, according to jail records. Police said he would also be charged with resisting arrest.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO