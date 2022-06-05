Storms leaves roads underwater, cars stalled out

MIAMI BEACH – Across South Florida, roads are underwater and cars are stalled out.

"It's a long-term concern," says Anthony Touzard, who lives on Miami Beach.

"It's scary. A little anxious to see if I'll make it through," says Shay Tarver of Miami Beach.

Hallandale Beach taking one of the hardest hits. A woman we talked to says her home is flooded.

"The whole entire house is flooded," says Tiana Bryant of Hallandale Beach. "It's like 3 or 4 inches of water."

Tania Bryant noticed water seeping in around 3 a.m. Now her and her six children are doing what they can to get it out.

"I've really gotta figure it out because this is just the beginning of the rain and everything is wet, everything is messed up. My furniture is messed up," she says.

As we went further south, the theme continued. Neighborhoods, drenched in rain.

"We've helped about a half dozen people. Nothing life threatening but just moving cars and making sure people are OK," says Dean Isenberg, the Director of City Search and Rescue Non-Profit Charity.

People who live in Hallandale Beach say their pumps and storm drains stood no chance against the heavy downpours.

"Since they installed the pumps, it's been a lot better but with this amount of rain, I guess it still doesn't do the job," says Joline Bolick.

Meanwhile in Miami Beach, Prairie Avenue near Miami Beach Senior High is soaked in several inches of water.

"It's time to take the boat out," jokes Anthony Touzard.