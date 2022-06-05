ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Storms leaves roads underwater, cars stalled out

By Ashley Dyer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmSoS_0g1Agvoc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtUv9_0g1Agvoc00
Rough start to the rainy season as storms floods out streets across South Florida 02:59

MIAMI BEACH – Across South Florida, roads are underwater and cars are stalled out.

"It's a long-term concern," says Anthony Touzard, who lives on Miami Beach.

"It's scary.  A little anxious to see if I'll make it through," says Shay Tarver of Miami Beach.

Hallandale Beach taking one of the hardest hits.  A woman we talked to says her home is flooded.

"The whole entire house is flooded," says Tiana Bryant of Hallandale Beach. "It's like 3 or 4 inches of water."

Tania Bryant noticed water seeping in around 3 a.m.  Now her and her six children are doing what they can to get it out.

"I've really gotta figure it out because this is just the beginning of the rain and everything is wet, everything is messed up.  My furniture is messed up," she says.

As we went further south, the theme continued.  Neighborhoods, drenched in rain.

"We've helped about a half dozen people.  Nothing life threatening but just moving cars and making sure people are OK," says Dean Isenberg, the Director of City Search and Rescue Non-Profit Charity.

People who live in Hallandale Beach say their pumps and storm drains stood no chance against the heavy downpours.

"Since they installed the pumps, it's been a lot better but with this amount of rain, I guess it still doesn't do the job," says Joline Bolick.

Meanwhile in Miami Beach, Prairie Avenue near Miami Beach Senior High is soaked in several inches of water.

"It's time to take the boat out," jokes Anthony Touzard.

Comments / 12

Related
CBS Miami

More rain expected as flooded streets begin to recede in Cutler Bay area

CUTLER BAY – Water pumps have been working nonstop since Tuesday night to mitigate flooding in the Saga Bay neighborhood in SW Miami-Dade and homeowners say they are regrouping after the flooding.Homeowner Keith McMonigle told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "This was as bad as I have seen in 31 years. The lake overflowed onto the roads and the water came all the way up my front door and just missed coming inside by a quarter of an inch. My garage was flooded. The drywall will have to be replaced and anything on the ground is shot. I never expected this for a...
CUTLER BAY, FL
CBS Miami

Expert on weekend rain, flooded streets: 'It's worrisome, we need to place bigger emphasis on climate change'

MIAMI - Over the weekend and early this week, we saw heavy rain that inundated parts of South Florida. Florida International University professor, Dr. Mike Sukop, from the Earth and Environment department called the water level rise worrisome. Sukop said, "We have sea level rising, we have storm frequency increasing, we have storm intensity increasing. It's worrisome… So, sea level rise transmits inland to the groundwater so that leaves less room in the ground to store the rainfall." Dr. Sukop said he saw places flood that typically haven't had many issues in the past like Little Haiti. He said the rain event is something that we see once every 50 years and has major concerns about low-lying areas like Cutler Bay.Sukop told CBS 4 that he believes we need to raise the street levels and also place a bigger emphasis on climate change. 
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Cars
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Hallandale Beach, FL
Government
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
fox13news.com

Baby turtle hatchlings on Florida's east coast make their way to Atlantic

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - It's that time of year when Floridians will be seeing more sea turtle tracks – and more sea turtle hatchlings. A group of leatherback sea turtles was spotted hatching over in Juno Beach. The Loggerhead Marinelife Center counted more than 4,400 sea turtle nests across beaches in that area this year. Juno Beach is located just north of West Palm Beach on the state's east coast.
JUNO BEACH, FL
jitneybooks.com

The Rainiest Day in Miami History

The rain this past weekend was out of control. On Friday the flooding in Downtown Miami from 11 inches of rain unleashed all kinds of chaos. There were stalled cars and late night partiers having to wade through thigh deep waters. There were even videos of fish swimming around puddles...
Click10.com

Kroger grocery chain coming to South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Floridians will soon have another grocery store to choose from when doing their weekly groceries. Kroger has announced delivery options for grocery and essential items in South Florida. Customers will have items delivered to their homes using refrigerated vans. The facility will open its...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
CBS Miami

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Disaster preparedness sales tax holiday ends Friday, June 10th

MIAMI LAKES  - Your chance to stock up for hurricane supplies is running out. The annual sales tax holiday for supplies runs through Friday, June 10. For reference, CBS4 used the Florida Department of Revenue list of eligible items, then we went to the Lowe's in Miami Lakes to take a look at how it's all being organized. "I remember being a little kid scared very scared in my bathtub with my dog and my family," Javier Peraza said. Peraza is the assistant store manager, and he's no stranger to hurricanes, having lived through Hurricane Andrew as a young child. It...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Miami

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tours flooded area after deluge of rain

MIAMI — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the city is addressing a number of problems in flooded areas after a deluge of rain this weekend.CBS4 caught up with Suarez as he toured one flooded area in Allapattah at NW 32 Street and 21 Court."There are people here who texted me about the flooding," said Suarez. Suarez told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "This one area needs a big project, $25 Million project, because of the water levels and the elevation is so low. It needs two pumps which will be a big expense. We are also looking at commercial area, like the...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Monday across Central Florida. There’s a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms containing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | PINPOINT ON THE GO: Get weather text alerts]. We...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday evening, more rain expected

MIAMI - Areas of Broward and Miami-Dade County remain under a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening as afternoon storms are expected. Showers and possible thunderstorms will likely develop around noon and last until about 5p.m.Some of these storms could produce heavy rain which could pose a threat of more flooding.Wednesday temperatures will reach the upper 80's by the afternoon. On Thursday, we'll have a similar set up with clear mornings but then storm chances will return in the afternoon.Winds will be out of the southwest between 3 and 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.P.M. storm chances stick around for the next couple of days and through the weekend, with a possible break from the storms on Monday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
CBS Miami

Coral Springs residents rush to gather belongings after buildings deemed unsafe

CORAL SPRINGS – Monday marked the last chance for displaced Coral Springs residents to take what they can salvage after their building was deemed unsafe from excessive water damage.As CBS News Miami's Deborah Souverain approached the entrance of the apartment, she could already smell a strong odor of mold and mildew."They told us to move everything out. They didn't give us any time, we just had to rush everything and move all of our important stuff out," said Antwan Clay, who was forced out of his apartment.As soon as Souverain stepped inside, the problems popped right out."And this right here,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy