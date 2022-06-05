Rider trampled after dog startles horse at Maryland state park, officials say

A woman was thrown from a horse and trampled at a Maryland state park, according to officials.

First responders were called to Gunpowder Falls State Park around 1 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, June 4, to rescue the injured woman , the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Several agencies responded to the accident, deploying crews and an ATV into the woods, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.

While horseback riding, a dog startled the animal, officials said. The rider fell off and was trampled.

She was seriously injured, but in stable condition, according to the fire department. She was flown to a hospital for treatment.

One of the largest state parks in Maryland, Gunpowder Falls boasts “more than 120 miles of multi-use trails, protected state wildlands, historic sites, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and a swimming beach and marina,” according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Hikers and horseback riders often share the same trails, according to DNR.

The state park is about 22 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore.

