US Postal Service releases states with most dog attacks against letter carriers, Florida in top 10

usps dog bite awareness As part of the U.S. Postal Service's dog bite awareness campaign, letter carriers are applying paw print stickers to some mailboxes across the country. (U.S. Postal Service/U.S. Postal Service)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida ranks in the top ten when it comes to dog attacks against postal workers, according to the United States Postal Service.

According to a news release, more than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2021.

Florida ranked number 8 in 2021 for states with the most dog attacks.

Dog attacks pose a serious threat to postal employees and the public and to highlight the problem, the USPS is running a weeklong campaign, with the theme, “The USPS Delivers for America - Deliver for Us by Restraining Your Dog.”

“Every year, thousands of postal employees are attacked by dogs as they deliver America’s mail. And while it’s a dog’s natural instinct to protect their family and home, we ask all customers to act responsibly by taking safety precautions with their dogs while the mail is being delivered,” said Florida 2 District Manager Richie Fermo. “When a carrier comes to the residence, keep the dog inside the house and away from the door - or behind a fence on a leash - to avoid an attack.”

The USPS is offering some tips on being a responsible dog owner as part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign, which runs from June 5 to June 11.

Being a responsible pet owner. Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any dog-carrier interactions.

When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door or in another room, or on a leash.

Pet owners also should remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier, as the dog may view the carrier as a threat.

Informed delivery is a useful tool for dog-owning customers. It’s a free service that gives customers a digital preview of the mail and packages that are scheduled to be delivered so that they can take precautions and secure their dog when parcels are delivered to the door.

“The Postal Service takes the safety of our employees as seriously as we take our commitment to deliver America’s mail. Each year, nearly 6,000 employees are attacked by dogs while on their routes,” said USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo. “Please deliver for us by being responsible pet owners and make sure your dogs are secured when our carrier comes to your mailbox.”

According to a news release, letter carriers are “trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory.”

Letter carriers are trained to:

· Not startle a dog.

· Keep their eyes on the dog.

· Never assume a dog won’t bite.

· Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog if entering a yard.

· Never attempt to pet or feed a dog.

· Place their foot against an outward swinging door.

If a dog attacks, carriers are also trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog - such as their mail satchel - and use dog repellent, if necessary.

“I was bit by a dog on my leg recently and my mail satchel helped shield me,” said Francisco Juarez, a letter carrier who delivers in Houston. “The sound of a dog barking while on my route puts me on high alert and I try to be ready to protect myself.”

