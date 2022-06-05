ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Wide Receiver Koy Moore Announces Transfer Decision

By Andrew Gould
 3 days ago
Koy Moore is leaving LSU, but he'll stay in the SEC to play for the Tigers. On Saturday night, the wide receiver announced his commitment to Auburn after two years in Baton Rouge....

