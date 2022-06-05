ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

Fort Kent man facing charges after standoff

By WABI News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT KENT, Maine (WABI) - A Fort Kent man was arrested Friday after a standoff in Aroostook County. 24-year-old Kobe Hafford is facing a number of...

Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of June 9

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested two people June 3 in Lincoln in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in Township 8, north of Danforth, on May 29. Troopers Keith York, Jake Ferland, Josh Lander and officers from Troop E arrested Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth on charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
MAINE STATE
Presque Isle man involved in incident with police dies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man who was considered armed and dangerous has died following an incident with police. Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm. Presque Isle...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Presque Isle Police locate wanted, armed and dangerous man

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Presque Isle Police have found a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm. Areas of Main Street are closed due...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Water Main Breaks in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle Utilities District is working on an active water main break in the vicinity of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center along Route 1. PIUD says they are working diligently to repair it and to please use caution around the dig site and...
$5 for a Gallon of Gas in Maine Looks Like It Will Be Reality

AAA reported that $4.85 was the average on Friday, breaking the previous state record. I saw $4.91 on the way in this morning. Gas Buddy can help you find a gallon for less in the Bangor area, but only pennies less than that. So it sure looks like here comes...
Baxter State Park in Maine

Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.
MAINE STATE
Koreans Arrive in Houlton to Pray for America

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Residents of Aroostook County are used to seeing people from away come to the county for a visit. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard caught up with a group that has come from a little farther than usual. In 1973, evangelist Billy Graham visited South Korea. He spent...

