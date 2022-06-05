Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 930 PM EDT At 839 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Hammocks, or near Kendall, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Coral Gables, Black Point, Kendall, The Redland, Pinecrest, Richmond West, Richmond Heights, Country Walk, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Zoo Miami, Goulds, The Hammocks, West Perrine, West Kendall, The Crossings, Princeton, Kendale Lakes, The Falls and Howard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO