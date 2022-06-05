ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Wales vs. Ukraine live score: Updates on World Cup qualifying playoff with spot in Qatar up for grabs

By Chuck Booth, Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales and Ukraine meet in a decisive FIFA World Cup qualifier set for Sunday with a spot in Qatar on the line. The winners of this playoff encounter will join the United States, England and Iran in Group B. The Welsh have already eliminated Austria from Path A back in March...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mum Was In Tears As He Bagged Brace For Portugal

We're used to the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals, but that doesn't stop it being an emotional occasion for his mum, as she proved on Sunday night. Officially, no man has scored more goals in their career than Ronaldo, with the Manchester United forward drawing level with previous record holder Josef Bican and overtaking him on the same day back in March.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Fifa World Cup#Welsh#Ukrainians#Russian#Espn#Wal#Ukr#Caesars Sportsbook
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Croatia announced on 1 May that it was dropping all remaining Covid travel restrictions, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a...
TRAVEL
nationalinterest.org

Blockade Breakers: Sweden to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine

The anti-ship missiles are part of a larger military aid package that also includes anti-tank weapons,12.7 mm rifles, and ammunition. Sweden will supply anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, according to a top official. "The proposals that are submitted [to parliament] mean that allocated funds for the central government budget will increase...
MILITARY
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Liverpool Club Legend Weighs in on Paris Fiasco

If you haven’t read the excellent first-hand account from Jordan of what it was like to be a Liverpool fan in Paris last weekend, you should. We’ve discussed the conditions that the fans were under at length here, as well as the abysmal response and non-apology statement that UEFA put out immediately after it was clear that blaming fans in the face of unquestionable video evidence wouldn’t work. For Liverpool’s executives, the entire situation was unacceptable.
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
UEFA
Golf Channel

The USGA grants 12 exemptions for the The Country Club's U.S. Open

As players around the country are taking part in Golf's Longest Day Monday, trying to claim the U.S. Open's final spots, the USGA announced exemptions for 12 players. On Monday, Aaron Wise, fresh off a runner-up at the Memorial, cracked the OWGR's top 60 (moving to No. 44), earning him a spot in next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Luke List, who notched his first PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, rose to No. 59 in the world to obtain a trip to Brookline.
BROOKLINE, MA
BBC

Tories in turmoil: Time to reset Brexit?

There are real world consequences from the leadership drama at Westminster - notably for the economy, with some citing the cost of "political drift". While Boris Johnson remains prime minister, the party will probably not resolve the tension between big spending expectations and low tax ambitions. When he eventually ceases...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy