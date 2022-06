The ship may have sailed on a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, but perhaps we can see them in another competition altogether: ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. While the former UFC lightweight champion hung up the gloves back in 2020, Khabib hasn’t retired when it comes to his rivalry with Ferguson. The two have been going back-and-forth on social media for years. In another attempt to settle long awaited score, ‘El Cucuy’ wants to coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against Khabib. ‘The Eagle’ also likes the idea.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO