Blue is definitely Meghan Markle‘s color, as she has proven time and time again! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, just donned a long, off-the-shoulder, navy blue dress to Queen Elizabeth II‘s Trooping the Color event (and we’re still not over it). If the dress looks familiar, some Twitter users are convinced that Markle has rocked it before…

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO