COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been indicted in a hit and run crash in September 2021 that left a 26-year-old man dead in northeast Columbus. Anthony Lee, 36, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of failing to stop after an accident on the 2600 block of Beulah Road on Sept. 12 of last year, according to court records.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO