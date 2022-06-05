ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Queen’s Jubilee celebrations continue across Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDDKD_0g1AdDWd00

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued in parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Thousands of people have been marking the occasion with events including church services, live music and street parties.

In Omagh, Co Tyrone, there was a double celebration as the local RAF Air Cadets were honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service as well as marking the Queen’s Jubilee.

The QAVS is the highest award given to local volunteer groups in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hch87_0g1AdDWd00
George McGaffin and his wife Lorna attend a picnic at St Bartholomew’s Parish Church, Newry, as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Squadron Leader Graham Dodds, media communications officer for RAF cadets in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said it was a special occasion to present the award during the weekend’s celebrations.

The event took place at St Lucia’s barracks in Omagh, where dozens of people, including Irish veterans, gathered.

“It is a double event, it is primarily to present the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to the squadron in recognition of significant efforts it has made in working as community group, particularly in improving cross-community relations and across the border,” Mr Dodds said.

“We have a very positive relationship with the Irish Veterans Association.

“It is a youth organisation, it’s all about developing young people and giving them a positive future.

“It’s also in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so it’s a street party in our barracks.

It's been incredible to be a part of something so important

“It’s a great day and it’s brilliant to celebrate our awards during the Jubilee.”

Civilian instructor Sandy Wilson, based at the Omagh squadron, said it has been a great family day.

“It’s been incredible to be a part of something so important,” she added.

“The cadets and staff have been doing so much work behind the scenes, we are very honoured to be awarded with the Queen’s Award.”

James Scanlon, chairman of the Connacht Ulster One (Oglaigh Naisiunta na hEireann) area, was at the event with Ollie O’Connor, former chief executive of One in Drogheda.

One provides accommodation for veterans who otherwise would be homeless, and has also established veterans’ support centres.

They said they have become friends with those involved in the Omagh squadron through the peace programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbDan_0g1AdDWd00
Robert Henning reads a story for his son Arthur, three, at the picnic at St Bartholomew’s Parish Church, Newry (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are delighted to come today and celebrate together,” Mr Scanlon said.

Mr O’Connor added: “There has been great friendships between the O’Neill branch in Cavan and the squadron in Omagh and it’s important for us to reciprocate that on their big day today.

“It means a lot to them to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and it’s important we are also there.

“It’s a great feeling of friendship between the organisations and it’s great to see the squadron being awarded the equivalent of the MBE.

“We feel that we are all on the one island, we all have to live together, so it’s better we live in friendship rather than shouting across at each other.”

Meanwhile in Newry, families gathered for a picnic at St Bartholomew’s Parish Church.

Union flag bunting was dotted throughout, while families posed for pictures with a cardboard cut-out of the Queen.

Tea, cakes and sandwiches were shared while children took part in a number of garden games, including mini golf.

Some children dressed up for the occasion, including five-year-old Noah McKnight, who dressed as a Foot Guard.

Vestry members Trevor McGaffin, Laura McKnight and her husband Neil planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative following a church service.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Scanlon
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Lucia#St Bartholomew#Qavs#Raf#Irish
newschain

Charles to appoint Sir David Attenborough as Knight Grand Cross

Sir David Attenborough is to officially be appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales, himself a committed environmentalist, is expected to bestow the honour on national treasure Sir David,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
newschain

Crisford team considering options for West Wind Blows after Derby effort

Ed Crisford remains optimistic for the future with West Wind Blows after the previously unbeaten colt finished in midfield in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom. A narrow winner of a Newcastle novice event between Christmas and the new year, the Teofilo colt made a hugely impressive start to his three-year-old campaign at Nottingham in early in May.
ANIMALS
newschain

Sir Keir Starmer set to visit Dublin and Belfast amid NI Protocol row

Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Irish political leaders in Dublin on Thursday, with the ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland expected to dominate discussions. The Labour leader arrived in Dublin on Wednesday evening for a dinner with the British-Irish Chamber, before meeting President Michael D Higgins and...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy