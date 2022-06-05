ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Welcome Center for Refugees Coming to Raleigh

By Joseph Holloway
cbs17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of refugees have arrived in the Triangle over the last few months and a Raleigh nonprofit will soon open a place where they can get plugged into the community. Refugee Hope Partners is finishing up work...

(Wolfheart)#FKJB
3d ago

unbelievable. all these illegals pouring in that should be DEPORTED AMERICAN PEOPLE NEED BE PUT FIRST NOT ILLEGALS 😡😡Cooper has let illegals destroy NC ,Biden is destroying this Country

Jack Spade
3d ago

They are always so interested in taking care of foreign matter's over the matter's of their own people.

(Wolfheart)#FKJB
3d ago

I find it sickening with gas prices ,the economy ,our borders being overrun this all you democrats care about is illegals,taking guns and abortions while American people are suffering

