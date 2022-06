One woman has been killed and 14 people injured as a devastating storm tore through France. Hailstones the size of tennis balls were posted online by residents of south-west France, while lightning set roofs on fire in the east of Paris on Saturday. A woman was swept away by flooding and found dead under a car in Rouen, interior minister Gérald Darmanin, announced in a tweet. The minister said that 65 departments experienced orange alert for the first time in 20 years. He added that two of the injuries reported are serious. Pour la première fois depuis vingt ans, 65...

