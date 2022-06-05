ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shredding fundraiser takes place in Arroyo Grande

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
Community members in Arroyo Grande had the chance to clean out their file cabinets Saturday, and all for a good cause.

The Arroyo Grande Lions Club hosted its first shredding and fundraising event at the Lemos Feed and Pet Supply.

They were joined by the company Shred 2 You, and helped people unload boxes of papers to shred.

The club says funds raised at the event are going toward scholarships for high school students, the salvation army and more.

"It started when I looked at my garage wall and it was all boxes to be shredded and I thought of it. The lions club thought it was a great idea, people have been very grateful," said lions club treasuer, Tony Manuel.

Manuel also said the event was so successful that they may host another shredding fundraiser soon again.

