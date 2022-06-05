ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In His Own Words: Clemson Doesn't Worry About Other Programs

By Zach Lentz
In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is not concerned with what other programs are doing—his focus is on his Tigers.

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after six trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is not concerned with what other programs are doing—his focus is on his Tigers.

"Well, I mean, again, we've just tried to work our tails off, build a great program at Clemson. We don't really worry about other people. There's a lot of good players out there. At the end of the day, young men have to go where they think the best place for them.

"For us, we've just tried to focus on the inside. I don't really focus much on the recruits, to be honest with you. I focus on our players, on our staff. If we do a great job with that, the recruiting will take care of itself.

"Again, it's one thing to talk it, it's another thing to walk it. Last year, we talked about this is what we're going to do, what we hope to do. Now we're selling results. It's easier.

"We have a complete commitment from our university, our administration. We have great facilities, it's important. At the end of the day, it's about the people there. You can go stay at a Ritz Carlton, but if they treat you like crap, you ain't going back, I don't care how fluffy their pillows are.

"At the end of the day, it's about people. We've got a bunch of good people at Clemson. That's always been my focus, is to surround myself with good people, to build a program, to change a culture. You have to do that through recruiting. You do that through discipline. You do that through graduation. You do that through staff.

"For me, I just focus on us. I don't worry about other schools. We're just going to put our product out there. This is who we are. If you come to Clemson, this is what you can expect. We're very transparent. I want guys to come knowing what they're getting into, what the expectations are going to be, because it's not for everybody.

"No question, as we've had success, South Carolina as well, Clemson and South Carolina, we've been able since I've been the head coach, a lot of those great players in our state have stayed in our state. I think that's great.

"But at the end of the day, you got to go to the place that's best for you. Don't go there because it's the closest. Go to the place that's best for you. That's just the way it is.

"In our state, it's important for both us and South Carolina to do a great job because, I mean, there's more people in Atlanta than our entire state. It's a very small population. With that means you have a much smaller pool of Division I caliber-type players. Then you throw in the academics, the character, all that. The pool gets even smaller.

"We can't just survive off the state of South Carolina. We have to do a great job. It starts there. But to go recruit anywhere, you have to have a good product you believe in, you're passionate about, and you can articulate the message."

