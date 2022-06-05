ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Isaiahh Loudermilk Ready for Increased Role, to Replace Stephon Tuitt

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nLKn_0g1AcqXp00

The second-year Steelers defensive end says he's ready to help cover for Stephon Tuitt's departure.

PITTSBURGH -- Very suddenly, there is a Stephon Tuitt-sized hole in the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. After the former standout defensive lineman announced on Wednesday that he had retired, the rest of the defense will have to find a way to replicate his production.

"Of course, it was a surprise to me. I wasn’t really sure. We all kind of knew it could go one way or the other," defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said. "I’m definitely going to miss him, I know the guys are going to miss him. We’re going to miss having him around [in the locker room] and we’re definitely going to miss him as a player, just given how dominant he was.”

Loudermilk knows that to expect any singular member of his position group to cover for everything that Tuitt brought to the organization on and off the field is unreasonable. Still, Loudermilk, who appeared in 15 games as a rookie in 2021, is preparing for the team to demand more of him as they try to make up for Tuitt's departure.

“My goal is to help the team and for myself to get on the field. It’s the same as it is," Loudermilk said. "Not having Tuitt here is going to be a big hit for us but everything is still the same for me. I want to be able to do what I can. If that means stepping up into a bigger role, I’ll be ready for it.”

The preparation hasn't changed for Loudermilk. He's still four months away from his 25th birthday and far from a finished product. Loudermilk said following the 2021 season his coaches said there weren't specific areas for improvement - they all needed work. To that end, Loudermilk's not hyper-focused on any one facet of the game and said he's preparing with the intent of getting better, not necessarily winning a job.

“I've been preparing the same way this offseason and it’s still the same for me," Loudermilk said. "I’m starting to go about my business the same, whether there’s an open spot there or not. Nothing’s really changed for me. I’m still doing the best I can at my game. I’m still working with the guys here. Whatever role I get into, I’m going to be ready.”

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle

Steelers Tried to Get Stephon Tuitt Back

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Devin Bush is Back

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Gunner Olszewski, Devin Bush and Some Guy Over the Fence

Devin Bush Talks About Steelers Declining Fifth-Year Option

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Announces NFL Retirement At 30

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers watched as star defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt abruptly retired. Now, a few days later, the football world learned another former Steelers player is retiring. Veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney told a reporter that he's walking away from the game. "Former K-State offensive lineman B.J....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Ryan Shazier Has A Message For Kenny Pickett

Steelers Nation seems pretty thrilled to welcome incoming rookie Kenny Pickett to the organization. On Tuesday, former Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier posted a photo with the first-round quarterback on Instagram. "Welcome to the city little bro! These next years are gonna be fun," he wrote as the caption. "Thank you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Titans Release Former Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Pick

It's tough being an NFL player with so much opposition and so many new competitors for your job every. But for one former Steelers draft pick, the road to NFL stardom just got a little tougher. On Monday, the Tennessee Titans released offensive tackle Derwin Gray. The decision comes less...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 preseason schedule has been announced, opening against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. The Steelers will kickoff the preseason hosting Seattle on Aug. 13. From there, they travel Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars before returning home to host the Lions. Week 1:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Mike Tomlin At Steelers Practice Going Viral

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin really went all out during the team's minicamp session today. With players donning new Guardian Caps, a soft, protective helmet shell that reduces the impact of head-to-head collisions, Tomlin decided to join them. The longtime leader was photographed wearing the padded headpiece as he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Brutal Injury News

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some awful injury news on Monday afternoon. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard had to be carted off the field after being down on the field for several minutes. There's still no word on what the injury is. Beathard is expected to be Trevor Lawrence's backup heading into...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

NYT bombshell reveals new Browns QB Deshaun Watson saw 66 massage therapists in 17 months

The Deshaun Watson situation is only getting messier for the Cleveland Browns. While Watson wasn’t indicted criminally by a grand jury in his sexual misconduct scandal, more women have since come forward with accusations and details of his bad behavior. There have now been 24 total civil lawsuits brought against Watson by massage therapists, and the latest New York Times expose from Jenny Vrentas further undercuts the Browns quarterback’s defense that he was simply seeking out professional massage therapy by offering up even more details about his misdeeds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Signing Fourth-Round WR Calvin Austin III

Austin, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis. He was twice named First Team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021. During his four years with the Tigers, Austin appeared in 36 games, catching 156 passes for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and also had 29 punt returns for 323 yards and two touchdowns.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Terrell Owens Reacts To The Donovan McNabb Drama

Terrell Owens hasn't been shy about his animosity toward Donovan McNabb. When another former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver criticized the quarterback, the Hall of Famer didn't take long to join the fray. In a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, DeSean Jackson claimed he heard McNabb tell Michael...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Fans Aren't Happy With Mike McDaniel's Admission

It hasn't taken very long for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to establish himself as one of the most interesting figures in the NFL. That being said, he may have lost a few fans because of his latest admission. On Tuesday, McDaniel revealed that he doesn't eat cooked fish....
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy