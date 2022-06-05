ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nate Hobbs Has to Adapt in Second Year

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppf2O_0g1AcmG900

While Las Vegas Raiders DB Nate Hobbs is no longer a rookie, he still has to transition to a new coaching scheme.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs had a solid rookie season, all things considered. It's not often that a fifth-round pick starts in over half his team's games in his first season.

Not only did Hobbs make nine starts, but he led Raiders cornerbacks in combined tackles in the 2021 season with 74.

Even with an above-average first year under his belt, the soon-to-be 23-year-old has adjustments to make this summer under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

"It definitely feels a little different [this time of year compared to last year]," Hobbs told the media after Thursday's OTA. "I've got a little more experience, but I feel like honestly, for me, it's the same dynamic because we've got a new staff, new players, and obviously a new defense.

"So I'm trying to prove myself again, as we all are out there, so I just try to take the same approach ... and go hard every day."

Hobbs was the primary nickel-back in Las Vegas' defense last season, and so far in OTAs, he's remained at that position.

"Right now I play DB," Hobbs said. "I play whatever the coaches want me to play, honestly. I just feel like I've got to be that flex guy, like I can do whatever they ask me to. So that's where my mind is."

Hobbs recently was ranked as a top-10 slot cornerback by Pro Football Focus Anthony Treash.

Of Hobbs, Treash wrote :

"The former fifth-round pick came from Illinois, where he played over 2,100 snaps on the outside compared to just 155 in the slot. But after impressing in the slot during camp, he was given the starting job and went on to lead the NFL in coverage grade for the 2021 season.

"The Raider brings explosiveness and aggressive play to the field and has been productive as a blitzer -- he produced nine pressures on 20 rushes last year."

For Hobbs to already be in this discussion is a tremendous accomplishment for a player going into his second professional season. He's had to adapt to a new scheme before, and he's more than capable of excelling under another one again.

