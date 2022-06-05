Hunter Renfrow's Success is Just the Beginning

Las Vegas Raiders Pro-Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow discussed how he stays motivated to continue to surpass expectations.

Following a season in which the Las Vegas Raiders overcame adversity and beat the odds to stamp their trip to the postseason, the team carries a newfound grit and desire to defy expectations going into the 2022 season.

Fittingly, one of the most prominent factors of Las Vegas' playoff push was one of the league's most underrated offensive weapons in Hunter Renfrow.

The 26-year-old wide receiver welcomed the challenge of taking on the mantle as the Silver and Black's premier receiver in the latter stretch of last season.

Renfrow earned his first Pro Bowl selection in what was only his third season in the NFL.

Despite joining the Clemson football program as a walk-on who went on to be drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the wideout is now considered to be one of the league's best route runners.

For Renfrow, there's no time to be content with exceeding expectations.

"I think it comes back to, you know, 'Do you do it for other people's praises? Do you do it for the accolades, or you do it because you compete with yourself and you love to do it, and you do it to help the people around you?'" Renfrow said following Thursday's OTA. "And I think if we can say yes to those three things, then it's pretty easy not to become complacent because every day, you're trying to get better, you're competing with yourself, and you enjoy competing with other people, but you also compete with yourself.

"I know that's probably a cliché answer, but sometimes cliché answers are the most sensible ones and the most simple. It's easy to get distracted by a lot of things, but [if] you just keep things simple, then I think success finds you along the way."

Renfrow led the Raiders in receiving yards last season with 1,038 while attaining nearly twice as many receptions as the season before.

Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller each had 1,000-plus receiving yards in the 2020 and 2019 seasons. All three offensive threats will still feel they have something to prove in the upcoming season.

