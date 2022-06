Fish that we deem unattractive are often more ecologically important, researchers say, but their prettier relatives are getting more conservation support. Shows like Blue Planet depict the wonderful variation of life in the ocean, but when it comes to conservation efforts, it's the unattractive fish that need our support the most, a study carried out by an international team of researchers has found. Species with drab colouring and elongated bodies were found to be least aesthetically-pleasing, but they were also the most at threat of extinction and more at risk of exploitation by fisheries.

