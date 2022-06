CEDAR RAPIDS — Abby Finkenauer did not shed any light on her future, political or otherwise, after her defeat in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary. When addressing supporters who gathered to watch the election results Tuesday night, the former congresswoman and state lawmaker from Cedar Rapids did not speak to her future other than to say, “I have given as much as I have to this state, to this country, and I asked you to do the same.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO