Johnson City, TN

Downtown Yoga Festival returns to JC

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the second year in a row, visitors and locals alike got the chance to stretch out and relax in downtown Johnson City.

The event, organized by the Downtown Yoga Center and Blue Plum Organization, featured two areas near the Farmers Market pavilion for beginners and yoga masters to put their poses to the test.

For those behind the event, the chance to experience yoga alongside others is more than a simple workout.

“As yogis, we kind of have our favorite places to practice and our favorite teachers that we go to,” said organizer Kim Blaine. “and this is an opportunity to try all of that so you can come and see what else is going on at other places and meet other teachers.”

The event started at 8:30 Sunday morning, but will continue until 8 p.m. for those who want to give the experience a shot.

