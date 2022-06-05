ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iOS 16 beta release: When can I download the new iPhone software?

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCe0Q_0g1AaCkX00

It’s the weekend before this year’s WWDC event, the annual conference where Apple unveils its latest software innovations. And of course, the iOS 16 announcement is one of the most highly anticipated segments of the keynote. That’s when Apple unveils its newest iPhone software, with some of them having already leaked. As in previous years, many iPhone users will be anxiously waiting for Apple to release the first iOS 16 beta so they can try those features as soon as possible.

It’s not just developers who get first dibs at the software and who will install iOS 16 beta 1 as soon as it’s available. Regular users can try it out, too. But when will Apple release the first iOS 16 beta so you can download it?

iOS 16 beta 1 release date

Apple usually releases the first iOS beta within a few hours after the main WWDC keynote. That means iOS 16 beta 1 should arrive on June 6th, soon after the press conference ends.

However, we’ll remind you that the first beta is not officially open to all iPhone users. That’s because the first iOS 16 beta will be an unstable version of iOS 16 that’s full of bugs. Only developers should install the first beta, and they’ll do it on development hardware rather than an iPhone they use all the time.

That said, people who get access to developer profiles will be able to try the iOS 16 beta 1 release as early as June 6th. Of course, there’s no official release date for this early version of the software. Apple could always alter the release schedule for beta 1, though we highly doubt this will be the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZbyb_0g1AaCkX00
iOS 15 new features. Image source: Apple

What about the iOS 16 public beta?

The first iOS 16 public beta should follow beta 1 in a few weeks. It would normally coincide with the iOS 16 beta 2 release for developers. This year, however, there’s talk that iOS 16 is still so buggy that the first public beta will be delayed a bit.

The public beta should be more stable than the previous versions, which means you’ll have fewer problems when running the iOS 16 public beta 1 on your main iPhone.

Even still, bugs will be part of the experience. You might run into problems with some Apple apps or third-party apps. Battery life issues are also part of the iOS beta experience, so these are things to keep in mind if you plan to install the iOS 16 beta, even after its public release.

And as we mentioned, some rumors say that Apple might delay the iOS 16 public beta release because the software is so buggy.

You’ll have to register for the iOS 16 public beta to get access to it. Apple has a handy portal that will let you register for public beta downloads.

It’s not just iOS 16 that’s coming out next week in beta form. Apple should also release the developer beta versions for iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS9, and macOS 13 after WWDC 2022. The public betas should come in the weeks that follow, just like iOS 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmEtO_0g1AaCkX00
iOS 15 introduces Live Text using on-device intelligence, redesigned notifications, upgrades to Maps, and more. Image source: Apple

What to expect from the next-gen iPhone software

A series of reports have detailed some of the features that Apple built into iOS 16. The new software version might deliver changes to widgets, including a new lock screen with widget support. Some reports even mentioned interactive widgets.

iOS 16 will supposedly add audio and social networking features to Messages. Moreover, the Health app will get a big refresh.

Additionally, iOS 16 will contain features that Apple won’t showcase until September when the final OS version is about to be released. Examples include always-on display support that might be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro models this year.

Mid-September is also when Apple will release the final iOS 16 version to all compatible devices. People who do not like testing beta releases will need to wait until then to get the most stable iOS 16 release.

Speaking of official releases, iOS 16 will also bring bad news for iPhone 6s users out there. The 2015 phone will no longer receive the latest iOS version. Reports say you’ll need an iPhone 7 or later to run iOS 16, including the beta releases that are coming soon.

More Apple coverage: For more Apple news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Every iPhone and iPad that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will no longer support

For the past few years, owners of older iPhone models have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as Apple has continued to support their devices with new versions of iOS. But in 2022, that won’t be the case. On Monday, during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple revealed iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The updates will bring several major new features to iPhone and iPad. As a result, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are dropping support for some older devices.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to watch WWDC 2022: Live stream & start time for Apple iOS 16 event

One of the biggest days of the year for Apple is finally here. On Monday, Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote address. We expect to see the latest updates for Apple’s software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. If you want to see everything that Apple reveals at WWDC 2022, tune in to the live stream embedded below starting at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

The best new iOS 16 features Apple didn’t reveal at WWDC 2022

Apple spent over 30 minutes discussing the new features and changes in iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday. That still was not enough time to cover everything that the software update is bringing to the table. Some of the most interesting and notable additions have since been discovered by those testing the iOS 16 developer beta.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Downloads#Iphone Support#Apple News#Smart Phone#Ios#Wwdc
BGR.com

Here’s how to unsend an iMessage in iOS 16

Apple unveiled iOS 16 earlier this week at WWDC 2022, showcasing the most important new features coming to the iPhone operating system this year. The Messages app got a big update that’s easily one of the highlights of iOS 16. iPhone users will be able to edit iMessages they send on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. iOS 16 also lets you unsend (undo send/delete) an entire iMessage rather than edit it. And you’ll be able to recover deleted messages if you make mistakes.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Dear Twitter: If Apple’s Messages can add an edit button, you can too

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found myself spending far more time in one-to-one communication applications as opposed to social networking apps. Mostly, that means using Apple’s Messages app (which we learned at WWDC 2022 today is getting a huge update) as well as Facebook Messenger, along with a smattering of others like Gmail.
INTERNET
BGR.com

New EU law says Apple iPhones must have USB-C charging by 2024

For months, EU lawmakers have been working to make USB-C the universal charging port for electronic devices in the European Union. This week, they finally reached an agreement on the legislation. Starting in the fall of 2024, every phone, tablet, camera, and more sold in the EU will need a USB-C port. That will even include the latest iPhone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Apple unveils watchOS 9 at WWDC 2022 – here’s everything new

It’s time for another installment of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Convention (WWDC). We expected to see some big things from Apple in regard to its different hardware and software pieces, and the tech giant hasn’t disappointed. Rumors have been stirring quite a bit, but it’s finally time for our first real look at watchOS 9 and the new features that it brings.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iOS 16 code leaks always-on display for iPhone 14 Pro

Apple pulled back the curtain on iOS 16 during its WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday. As many reports revealed, iOS 16 brings significant changes to the lock screen, including widgets, live activities, multilayered photo effects, stylized date and time, and more. Apple stopped short of announcing an always-on display, but according to 9to5Mac, there are references to that exact technology in the code of the first iOS 16 developer beta.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple realityOS glasses to launch in 2023, report claims

A few days ago, a well-known leaker speculated that Apple would not unveil the first-gen mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022. The insider said that the product isn’t ready to launch, and unveiling the realityOS glasses at WWDC would allow rivals to copy Apple’s design and ideas. The...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The new Google TV app can turn your iPhone into a TV remote

In the past, we have written about how much better many of Google’s mobile apps are than their Apple counterparts. For many iPhone users, Google’s apps are indispensable, including Google Maps, Google Calendar, and Google Chrome. This week, Google is attempting to add another app to that list with the Google TV app.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

A last-minute MacBook Air leak mentions color options ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple’s annual WWDC event is reserved for software announcements, as the iPhone maker unveils the next-gen operating systems for its various hardware products. But Apple also announces new hardware devices at the show, and WWDC 2022 might deliver such product reveals. Those expecting Apple to showcase the first-gen mixed reality glasses at the event should know that most rumors say that won’t be the case. But the same reports indicate the MacBook Air 2022 refresh is coming at WWDC, with a last-minute leak mentioning the laptop’s colors.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

How to blur your house so it’s hidden from Google Maps Street View

One of the first things I did when I bought my Meta Quest 2 headset was download and play around with an app called Wander. Basically, it’s like Google Maps or Google Earth — except, well, with the element of VR added to the mix. And let me tell you, Street View is one thing. But an immersive, 360-degree version of Street View is a whole mind-blowing something else.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

WWDC 2022: Everything to expect at Apple’s iOS 16 event

WWDC 2022 is slated to kick off this Monday and, as in years past, the week-long developers’ conference will begin with a keynote address where Apple will show off the next iterations of iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. If we’re lucky, we might even see some new hardware announcements as well.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple reveals the first M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2022

As expected, Apple did have new hardware to announce at its WWDC 2022 keynote address. Shortly after revealing its M2 chip, Apple presented the first device that will feature the chip: The new MacBook Air. Apple says that its 2022 MacBook Air was redesigned around the M2 chip. It launches next month starting at $1,199.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

iPadOS 16 to bring laptop-style multitasking to the iPad

WWDC 2022 opens on Monday with Apple’s main keynote, where we’ll discover all the new software features that Apple is willing to disclose. The next version of iOS is usually the most exciting thing coming out of WWDC. Millions of iPhone users can’t wait to get their hands on the new beta. But things might be different this year, considering a wave of recent leaks. Several sources claim that iPadOS 16 will bring laptop-style multitasking to the iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $4 smart plugs, $99 AirPods, $700 75-inch TV, more

With Memorial Day now in the rearview mirror, plenty of people think all the best deals disappeared along with it. I’m here to tell you that’s not true at all. Father’s Day is up next, of course, and Prime Day 2022 isn’t far behind. And with those two big shopping events right around the corner, retailers are clearing out their current inventory with deep discounts!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

324K+
Followers
9K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy