Bitcoin has been on one of its longest downtrends yet. Although it has been recovering recently, there has not been enough upward momentum to truly guarantee that the market may be headed for another bull rally. Instead, the bear trends have continued to wax stronger, causing speculations about when the bottom might be in. This also raises the question of how low the price of the digital asset might go if it has not already touched its bottom.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO