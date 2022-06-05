PSP Trooper Hits Port Allegany Man Lying in Street

A Randolph man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Keating Township on Monday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 23-year-old Austin Shaffer was traveling on Lindholm Road north of Viaduct Road Monday afternoon when for an unknown reason, his motorcycle left the road while negotiating a left turn. Shaffer...
FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed an arrest that took place in late May following an incident at a truck stop store. State Police said that troopers investigated a larceny complaint at Sassy’s Truck Stop in the town of Carrollton on May 24, 2022, where a suspect stole approximately $200 from a fundraiser jar that was intended to cover veterinary bills.
CLYMER – One man died following a motorcycle hit and run Saturday, in the town of Clymer. Troopers responded to the intersection of Marvin and Belknap Roads around 2:40 p.m. after reports of a collision involving a motorcycle. Further investigation revealed that a 2012 GMC Sierra operated by 32-year...
An Erie man is dead and a Corry man is facing numerous charges after a weekend motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County, New York. That crash happened Saturday, June 4 in the town of French Creek. Investigators said a pickup driven by 32-year-old Slater Lindstrom of Corry was driving south on Marvin Road and missed the […]
Lock Haven, Pa. — State Police in Clinton County responded to reports of two children playing in the street on May 31. An investigation led to the discovery of two more children left alone.
According to a release from PSP Lamar, Mary Raudabaugh, 23, of Lock Haven had left all four children alone to get a pack of cigarettes from a local store.
Police said two children were discovered in...
A Bradford man is in McKean County jail following an alleged break-in and assault. According to reports, 29 year old Zachary Dahlke was charged with criminal trespass, break into structure, defiant trespass, criminal trespass and harassment. The charges stem from Dahlke allegedly breaking into a home on High St at 4 am on Monday and engaging in a fight with one of the occupants. Dahlke then fled the scene before the police arrived heading towards his home. Police located him and took him into custody.
A Jamestown man has been charged in connection with the theft of a flatbed utility trailer in the Town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint on May 4th that two unknown subjects stole the trailer from the victim's property on Chautauqua Road. An investigation found that 37-year-old Kirby Driggers was a suspect. Driggers was arrested Monday on a felony charge of 4th-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges in Pomfret Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Jamestown Police Department.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming and Tioga counties. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct seven […]
SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with her truck multiple times and beating over the head with a rock is headed to trial, according to the District Attorney. Jennifer Craig, 29, will be headed to trial next month. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office told 18 News that Craig’s […]
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town of Freedom. Investigators say 21-year-old David del Carmen-Ibarra, 21-year-old Alberto Ibarra-del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose del Carmen-Ibarra allegedly stabbed the men last Friday using a combination of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles. The victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were treated at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville. State Police in Machias say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted, since the suspects are illegal aliens. All three suspects were arraigned in Freedom Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
A crash involving a sports utility vehicle that went off West 17th Street in Jamestown this morning sent one person to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. City Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says the crash occurred around 7:30 am, with the vehicle hitting the kitchen area of the first floor. Achterberg says the SUV also hit a gas line, so service had to be shut off to the house. The male driver was transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to the occupants of the house, who are being assisted by the Red Cross. Jamestown Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The former Bradford County Coroner charged with stealing more than $400,000 from an ambulance service while he was CEO is scheduled to go to trial next month. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which will be prosecuting the case, told 18 News that the Trial for Tom Carman is slated to begin […]
INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and twelve were injured after a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and crashed the van she was driving in Indiana County on Monday. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, June 6, when...
STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Rochester was arrested just after 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with five offenses in Stafford Town Court. Logan Biedrzycki was arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop with a child in the vehicle, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Biedrzycki was charged with three counts of […]
