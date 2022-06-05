From Swoonin’ To Swervin’: Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Officially Split After A Year And A Half Together

We were rooting for y’all!

One of our favorite celebrity couples cut “Nugget and Turtle” ties. On Saturday, People reported that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up after a year and a half-long romance. The former lovebirds “are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other,” according to a source close to the couple.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source said. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

The Real Thing?

It was all good just a few months ago! They both seemed to be head-over-heels as they celebrated their 1-year anniversary last November. In December, the Creed III director and star said this was his most public relationship because he “finally found what love was” and had something “real enough” to share with the world.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter .

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” Michael said. “Yeah. I’m happy.”

Lori even sparked speculation about a little one on the way when she affectionately called the actor “babydaddy” in an NYE post about ringing in 2022 together. After a few high-profile relationships with men like Justin Combs and an engagement to soccer star Memphis Depay , something did seem special about this time around.

“We just really balance each other,” Lori couple goals-gushed about Michael during an appearance on The Real in September. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

Maybe the difference was Michael, who seemed very ready to settle down. He didn’t just go above and beyond for elaborate V-day plans and luxurious baecations . The model and influencer said he is “so sweet, very attentive; he listens to me and the things that I say that I want, and he really makes an effort.”

Writing on the Wall

Neither Lori nor Michael’s representatives commented on the split, leaving fans of the romance in disbelief. However, both of their actions speak louder than words in the recent months and weeks leading up to the announcement. They were last spotted together in March for their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The Black Panther star was all-in and appeared ready to settle down, trading in his $7 million bachelor pad for a $12 million mansion in Encino, California two weeks ago. An engagement seemed inevitable any day now, but was the 25-year-old ready for a ring and MBJ’s new nest? Around the same time, she hit the red carpet solo to show off her super trim pilates body at Cannes Film Festival.

Lori was focused on securing the bag and maintaining her brand. She made headlines explaining the extreme diet and exercise regimen that helped her lose weight she gained by cuddling and eating good with her honey. If dropping relationship weight, wasn’t a sign that the relationship might follow, Steve Harvey tied to tell us. Although the comedic icon approved of Mike, calling him “a really good guy,” he didn’t see marriage on the horizon. In March, Steve said he wasn’t ready to marry off Lori just yet.

Between the ditching the relationship weight in time for hot girl summer and a completely MBJ-free Instagram page hours after the announcement, it seems like the Lori is ready to move on sooner than later. Let’s take enjoy last look at the stunning couple.

