Jon Anik has a bit of insight to the mindset of Glover Teixeira — and to say the champion is ready to face the chaotic challenge of Jiri Prochazka is an understatement. The light heavyweight championship bout headlines this Saturday’s UFC 275 card in Singapore. Anik, who calls the action alongside former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, recently spent time with the light heavyweight titleholder Teixeira, and there is something about this particular matchup that has the submission grappling legend as excited as can be, despite a lot of fans and bettors suggesting Teixeira is merely just holding the belt for Prochazka’s potential coronation.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO