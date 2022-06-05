Salamanca Woman Arrested on Napoli Warrant

A Bradford man is in McKean County jail following an alleged break-in and assault. According to reports, 29 year old Zachary Dahlke was charged with criminal trespass, break into structure, defiant trespass, criminal trespass and harassment. The charges stem from Dahlke allegedly breaking into a home on High St at 4 am on Monday and engaging in a fight with one of the occupants. Dahlke then fled the scene before the police arrived heading towards his home. Police located him and took him into custody.
A Jamestown man has been charged in connection with the theft of a flatbed utility trailer in the Town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint on May 4th that two unknown subjects stole the trailer from the victim's property on Chautauqua Road. An investigation found that 37-year-old Kirby Driggers was a suspect. Driggers was arrested Monday on a felony charge of 4th-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges in Pomfret Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Jamestown Police Department.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — One man is dead, another being questioned following a stabbing incident in a Cheektowaga parking lot. Police say they were called to the 3800 block of Harlem Rd. near Cleveland Drive just after 2 PM for a report of a fight and were told one of the people involved had a knife. When patrols arrived, they found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the doorway of a building with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town of Freedom. Investigators say 21-year-old David del Carmen-Ibarra, 21-year-old Alberto Ibarra-del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose del Carmen-Ibarra allegedly stabbed the men last Friday using a combination of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles. The victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were treated at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville. State Police in Machias say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted, since the suspects are illegal aliens. All three suspects were arraigned in Freedom Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga police said a 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday after being stabbed in the neck during a dispute. A 27-year-old Buffalo man was taken into custody after police said they found him in possession of a blood-soaked knife. Police said they are withholding the names of the men involved in the […]
CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed an arrest that took place in late May following an incident at a truck stop store. State Police said that troopers investigated a larceny complaint at Sassy’s Truck Stop in the town of Carrollton on May 24, 2022, where a suspect stole approximately $200 from a fundraiser jar that was intended to cover veterinary bills.
A Salamanca man was jailed for assault in Bradford City Saturday. At 2:08 AM, Pennsylvania State Police charged the 35-year-old man with assault with bodily injuries. The charge stems from a trooper on patrol allegedly witnessing the man standing over a woman lying on East Main Street and punching her. The man took off on foot but was eventually arrested.
FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
A Randolph man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Keating Township on Monday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 23-year-old Austin Shaffer was traveling on Lindholm Road north of Viaduct Road Monday afternoon when for an unknown reason, his motorcycle left the road while negotiating a left turn. Shaffer...
A federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a narcotics conspiracy in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Joseph Zaso of Buffalo and 47-year-old Denver Komenda of Jamestown have been charged with narcotics conspiracy. Zaso was additionally charged with using and maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl. According to prosecutors, an investigation by the DEA found that Zaso and Komenda conspired to possess and sell heroin and fentanyl between September 2018 and May 2022. Zaso is also accused of using a residence on Locust Street in Jamestown to conduct drug trafficking activities, including distributing large quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Zaso was on federal supervised release after serving a five-year prison sentence for a prior drug conviction in Michigan; the supervised release was transferred from Michigan to Western New York until July 2021. Zaso faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted, while Komenda faces 10 years to life in prison if he is convicted.
STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Rochester was arrested just after 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with five offenses in Stafford Town Court. Logan Biedrzycki was arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop with a child in the vehicle, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Biedrzycki was charged with three counts of […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers announced a reward is being offered for information in connection to a homicide on Marine Drive in April. According to Crime Stoppers, Maurice Green was killed on April 24, 2022 on Marine Drive. Green was a member of Western New York YouthBuild from...
An Olean man was arrested on multiple warrants Wednesday. Olean Police charged 58-year-old Paul Schmitt was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Schmitt was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
